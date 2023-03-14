BATAVIA — The Western Division Champion, Batavia Muckdogs, and CAN-USA Sports Ownership are back for their third season in the PGCBL and are incredibly excited to announce plans for the upcoming summer!

The 2023 PGCBL schedule has been released with the Muckdogs on the road in Elmira on June 2nd and opening day at Dwyer Stadium the following night, Saturday June 3rd with postgame fireworks. If you have not bought season tickets that include admission to all 29 regular-season home games, make sure to get them visiting the team website www.canusamuckdogs.com. For the 2023 season home game times will start at 6:35 PM except for Sunday home games starting at 4:05 PM.

