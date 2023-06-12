BATAVIA — After beginning the season 2-1, the Muckdogs have fallen to .500 after a 1-2 stretch, including defeats at the hands of the Niagara Power and Geneva Red Wings. Batavia is now 3-3 and sits in a tie for fifth place within the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s West Division.
Sandwiched between the two losses was a ‘Dogs 10-6 win over Geneva on Friday. Batavia ace Julian Pichardo picked up the win, hurling six strong innings, scattering five hits and two runs while striking out 10 Red Wings batters. Pichardo’s season ERA is now a slim 1.50, with his record at 1-0 through two starts.
Offensively, Muckdogs leadoff batter Josh Leadem added to his hot start to the year in the win over Geneva, as despite not recording a hit, he reached base twice and scored twice to help his team’s cause. Leadem, who was previously batting a slick .333, has seen his batting average dip to .250, but he has recorded a team-high eight stolen bases and is tied for third on the team with four RBI through his team’s first six games.
Leading the way for the Muckdogs offensively has been the hot-hitting first baseman Henry Daniels, who has batted .333 with two doubles, four runs scored and four RBI. Anthony Calabro has also contributed at the plate, recording a .313 BA, two doubles, four runs scored and four RBI.
Next up for the Muckdogs will be a road matchup with Auburn on Wednesday.