Aerial view of State Farm Stadium on Jan. 28, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, site of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

 Christian Petersen

Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own “Philly Special” with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

