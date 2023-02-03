CORFU — Halftime of Friday night’s Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball game meant putting basketball aside for a bit and taking time to honor 24 of those who survived their bouts with cancer or are fighting it presently. Twenty five of those who lost their battles with the disease were also honored during the halftime ceremony.

”We hope that everyone in attendance tonight, as well as listening and watching tonight, knows that if cancer has touched your life in any way, our Pembroke girls’ basketball team supports you in a special way this evening,” Superintendent Matthew Calderon told the packed stands at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School. “It is their sincere wish to show love and support not only for the individuals named during tonight’s ceremony, but also for everyone who has been affected by cancer.”

