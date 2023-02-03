CORFU — Halftime of Friday night’s Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball game meant putting basketball aside for a bit and taking time to honor 24 of those who survived their bouts with cancer or are fighting it presently. Twenty five of those who lost their battles with the disease were also honored during the halftime ceremony.
”We hope that everyone in attendance tonight, as well as listening and watching tonight, knows that if cancer has touched your life in any way, our Pembroke girls’ basketball team supports you in a special way this evening,” Superintendent Matthew Calderon told the packed stands at Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School. “It is their sincere wish to show love and support not only for the individuals named during tonight’s ceremony, but also for everyone who has been affected by cancer.”
The names of those who have passed away were read first: David Boerl, Mike Cammarano, Sharon Deyo, George Fix, Wendy Gerrard, Denise Goatseay, Linda Guglielmo, David Guzdek, Marty Lu, Donald Smith, Ronald Kraus, John Speidel, Michael Maietta, Janet Wilson, Laura Athoe, Dan Gilbert, Laverne Hamm, Jeremy Gabbey, Beth Taylor, Rick Winchip, Brian Woodruff, Nick Bender, Scott Humel, Austin Heineman and Terry Brackett.
Cancer survivors who couldn’t attend the game in person were recognized: Jackson Bojarski, Kayla Cassidy, Debbie Smith, Ashley Chittenden, Gail Fenton, Toni Funke, Ron Funke, Tom Gomez, Jackie Kinal, Tracy Kinal, Anna Kiss, Sharon Masters, Amy Metz, Donato Morgante, Mai Nguyen, Diane Phelps, Becky Schuler, Ray Stoldt, Jack Sutherland, Leigh Szablewski, Madilynn Wilson and Deb Winchip.
Survivors who each received a flower on the court were: Ann Fenik, Norm Hubbard, Greg Kinal, David Ehrle, Betsy Abramson, Cyndi Stewart, Tom Metz, Anna Molnar and Diane Smith, who is battling cancer.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.