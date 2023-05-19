With sectional play about to begin, here is an in-depth look at the softball and baseball tournaments:
SOFTBALL
Class B1
At 13-6, Batavia has put together a solid campaign and it will enter as the No. 2 seed and will face No. 7 Livonia.
“We had a strong regular season and have been close to reaching our ultimate goal the past few seasons,” said Batavia head coach Jim Fazio. “We hope to reach the summit this season.”
Lila Fortes has been strong with the stick this spring, leading the team with an average of .508 with 23 runs scored and 18 RBI, while Julia Clark has had another impressive season, hitting .448 with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored.
The balanced Blue Devils offense has also gotten big-time efforts from Libby Grazioplene (.381, 13 runs, 15 RBI) and Arianna Almekinder (.375, 13 runs, 5 RBI) as they waded through a tough Monroe County and non-league schedule.
Giana Mruczek and Almekinder have shared time in the circle for Batavia. Mruczek is 8-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings, while Almekinder is 4-2 with an ERA of 3.63 and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings
Class B2
Bath-Haverling is the top local seed here as the Rams are 14-2 and will be the No. 2 seed, with an opening game at home against the winner of No. 7 Mynderse and No. 10 Dansville. After a slow start, the Rams have turned it on and won 11 in a row to close the regular season.
On the year, Bath-Haverling has outscored its opponents 110-15.
At 15-4, Wayland-Cohocton has earned the No. 3 seed and the Eagles will meet No. 6 Le Roy.
The Eagles have been impressive, hitting .342 as a team, led by Emily Moran (.467), Jordan Gammell (.455), Brooke Lander (.455) and Nora Schubmehl (.408). Molly Robins has been solid in the circle with a 2.35 ERA and 142 strikeouts.
Le Roy has had an up-and-down spring and will enter at 10-8. The Oatkan Knights have solid wins over the likes of Cal-Mum, Pavilion and Letchworth, while its last four losses have come by two runs or less. Among Le Roy’s setbacks this season have been Mercy and Irondequoit.
“We have been playing at a very competitive level as of late and will need that to continue against a legitimate sectional contender in Way-Co,” Le Roy head coach Mike Battaglia said. “They are a very well-coached team, are excellent in the slap/bunt game, and feature a few girls with pop as well. Their pitcher and catcher are both outstanding and only eighth-graders. We have two pitchers in Lily Uberty and Dana Reschke who have been outstanding all year, and are also two of our top hitters along with Sierra Burke. This team has come a long way since the beginning of the season and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do in a very tough sectional class.”
Class C1
Four local teams find themselves in the top seven of this class in Oakfield-Alabama (No. 4), Alexander (No. 5), Letchworth (No. 6) and Avon (No. 7). The Hornets will meet No. 13 Red Creek, the Trojans will face No. 12 East Rochester, the Indians will meet No. 11 Canisteo-Greenwood and the Braves will take on No. 10 Pembroke.
O-A is 10-4 and Piper Hyde has been consistently a force in the Hornets’ lineup, hitting .551 on the season, while she also hits for power with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI. Caitlin Ryan led the way with a .577 average with six triples, two home runs and 31 RBI, while Makena Reding is hitting .531 and Lily Davis is at .510 with 10 extra-base hits, including a grand slam with 28 RBI.
“We are looking forward to sectionals starting after a successful regular season that ended with a (Genesee Region) Division I championship,” O-A head coach Jeff Schlagenhauf said. “I feel our league was incredibly competitive this year, even more so than it normally is. That competition certainly gets you prepared for the next level.”
Alexander is at 12-6 and has been led at the plate all season by sophomore Emily Pietrzykowski (.536, RBI leader), Maddison Boyce (.519) and Olivia Delelys (.440), who are all hitting over .400.
In the circle, Boyce and Pietrzykowski share the duties and if the Trojans get enough out of them they will be a tough out.
Letchworth is at 12-7 but with Abbie DeRock in the circle it could find itself making a run. Limited a bit by injury, DeRock threw three no-hitters this season and struck out 120 with an ERA of 1.50 in 66 innings pitched. DeRock is also batting .323.
Morgan Brace has been a force at the dish again this season, hitting .493 with five doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 31 RBIs. The sophomore trio of Kaylie Emmons and twins Alexis and Grace Mitchell have also come along. Alexis Mitchell is batting .347, Grace Mitchell is batting .305 and Emmons is batting .339. Reagan Bannister struggled early at the plate but has reemerged, hitting .351.
“We believe our tough regular season schedule has set us up for a strong postseason run,” Letchworth head coach Chad DeRock said. “As the sixth seed we feel we can compete with anybody.“
Also here is last year’s state semifinalist Avon.
The Braves (10-7) will likely go as far as Jessie Crye and Olivia Pusloskie will take them. Crye has an ERA of 1.59 with 247 strikeouts against 494 batters faced this season, while she is also hitting .492 with 32 runs scored and 18 RBI. Pusloskie is batting .474 with 26 RBI and 21 runs scored.
“We have faced a great deal of good teams this season and have grown quite a bit as a team,” Avon head coach Jill Terry said. “We have just recently started playing our best quality softball and we hope to continue that through sectionals.”
Class C2
It hasn’t been the typical dominant season for Caledonia-Mumford, but the Raiders are still 15-4 and again in the mix for a sectional block as the No. 2 seed. They will open up with No. 15 Red Jacket.
Maddy DeVore and Avery DeMarco have been outstanding at the plate all season. DeVore is batting .622 with 14 doubles, five triples, two home runs, 49 runs scored and 22 runs batted in. Meanwhile, DeMarco is at .545 with seven doubles, a triple, 33 runs scored and 24 runs driven in.
Malina Bellos (.429, 3-2B, HR, 21 runs, 19 RBI) and Colleen Talty (.364, HR, 17 RBI) have also added to a lineup that has proven to be deep this season.
In the circle, the ball will be with Emma Years. She is 15-4 on the season with a 2.08 ERA, while she has allowed 115 hits, walked 33 and struck out 111 in 121 innings pitched.
“The girls are very excited going into sectionals,” Cal-Mum head coach Dan Dickens said. “The seniors, especially Maddy and Avery, have meant so much to our program these last few years. Our postseason results haven’t been great the last few years and they have worked hard to hopefully change that this season. Ultimately for us we need to focus on the play at hand, and make the routine plays. In softball especially, one error can lead to a huge inning for the other team.”
Another team firmly in the mix in Class C2 is No. 4 seed Byron-Bergen, which will enter at 9-5; the Bees will face No. 13 Warsaw in the opening round.
With Kendall Phillips in the circle the Bees will have a shot as she has 208 strikeouts in just 94 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Phillips is batting .548 with 10 doubles, three triples and 17 stolen bases.
Catcher Aly Ball has also been impressive with a .522 average, three doubles and 18 stolen bases, while shortstop Emma Dormann is hitting .420 with three doubles, a triple and 14 base swipes.
Class D1
Keshequa (No. 1, 15-2), Lyndonville (No. 2, 13-3) and Notre Dame (No. 4, 14-5) are all in the top four seeds and in line to make a run at a block. The Indians will meet the winner of No. 8 Fillmore and No. 9 Naples, Lyndonville will get the winner of No. 7 Genesee Valley/Belfast and No. 10 Arkport-Canaseraga and the Fighting Irish will host No. 5 Alfred-Almond.
Keshequa has won three in a row heading into the postseason and has outscored its opponents 181-39. Libby Benner is hitting .643 with seven doubles and 13 RBI with 29 runs, Kelsey Davis is at .620 with 14 RBI and 27 runs, Aurora Sabins is hitting .606 with 15 RBI and 21 runs and Julia Wilkins has been solid with a .559 average, two home runs, 20 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Sabins has been outstanding in the circle with just 60 hits allowed with 133 strikeouts in 87 innings.
“Sectional play is always a fun time,” Keshequa head coach Bill Mann said. “It’s the time of year that each of these girls/teams have been working towards, putting in the long hours of practice and off season workouts. It’s ‘win to move on’ and that makes for exciting games and great competition.”
The Fighting Irish have been dangerous all season behind a number of solid players, including pitchers Loretta Sorochty and Mia Treleaven. Sorochty is 11-4 with a 2.32 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 93 innings, while Treleaven is 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 49 Ks in just 27 frames. Sorochty is also hitting .456 with 35 runs and 16 RBI, while Treleaven is at .444 with nine doubles, two home runs, 33 RBI and 27 runs.
Katie Landers (.431, 10 doubles, 21 RBI, 32 runs) and Kaydence Stehlar (.463, nine doubles three home runs, 33 RBI, 19 runs) have also been impressive for this potent team.
“We have been playing good softball the past couple weeks before coming up against a couple of tough pitchers at the end of the regular season,” Notre Dame head coach Otis Thomas said. “We think this will prepare us for hopefully a deep sectional run. We certainly have the pitching and hitting to make some noise in sectionals.”
Lyndonville’s lone losses have been to Notre Dame (twice) and Byron-Bergen.
BASEBALL
Class B1
Playing the toughest league schedule of the local teams in the postseason, Batavia had an up-and-down spring but still enter the postseason at 9-11 and as the No. 5 seed. The Blue Devils will meet No. 4 Hornell (12-5) in the quarterfinals.
After a strong start to the year its been a rough go. Starting with a loss to Notre Dame in the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament finals, Batavia has lost six of its last seven games, including five in a row to end the regular season. However, those six losses — astonishingly — have come by a total of six runs, to Pittsford Mendon, Brockport, Canandaigua, Spencerport and Webster Thomas.
The Blue Devils’ pitching has been solid behind Bronx Buchholz (5-0, 2.76 ERA, 33 IP, 46 K, 8 BB, 26 H), Shawn Kimball (2-5, 2.19 ERA, 48 IP, 69 K, 15 BB, 29 H) and Sawyer Siverling (9 G, 1-2, 1 Sv, 2.14 ERA).
At the dish, Cole Grazioplene has led way, hitting .381 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored, while Jameson Motyka (.375, 5 RBI), Dane Dombrowski (.365, 8 2B, 14 RBI, 10 runs) and Siverling (.323, 1 3B, 12 runs, 7 RBI) have also gotten in the mix.
Batavia is hitting .278 as a team, while the Blue Devils have pitched to a 2.50 ERA.
Quietly, Livonia has put together a solid season and will enter at 13-6 and as the No. 3 seed, while the Bulldogs won five of six to end the regular season.
On the mound, senior Connor Benitez and junior Connor Feehan have led the way. Benitez is the ace and has gone 7-1 with a save and an ERA of 2.79, while he has allowed 49 hits and walked 16 with 72 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. Feehan is 3-4 with a 4.49 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
At the plate, Alex Benitez has been outstanding as he is batting .480 with five doubles, three home runs, 23 RBI and 21 runs scored. Connor Benitez (.373, 6-2B, 24 runs, 21 RBI), Jack Kearney (.353, 4-2B, 3-3B, 2 HR, 19 runs, 17 RBI) and Feehan (.348, 3-2B, 2-3B, 2 HR, 22 runs, 19 RBI) have also put together solid springs for the Bulldogs.
Batavia will meet a 12-5 Hornell team that went 3-1 in its last four games.
The Red Raiders have been led by senior Gates Miller on the mound (5-1, 1.27 ERA, 44 IP, 24 H, 11 BB, 42 K) and junior Jake Ponticello at the plate (.348, 4-2B, 16 RBI, 8 runs).
Class B2
Wayland-Cohocton enters as the top seed at 16-3 and the Eagles will open with the winner of No. 8 Le Roy and No. 9 Mynderse.
The Eagles have pitched to a 2.81 ERA this season led by sophomores Tony Schirmer and Matt Clark. Schirmer is 6-0 with an ERA of 2.23 and 35 strikeouts and 21 hits allowed in 37 2/3 innings, while Clark is 7-1 with an ERA of 2.80 and 46 strikeouts and 46 hits allowed in 46 innings.
As a team Way-Co is hitting .292, led by Markus Brehm, who is at .420 with 33 runs scored, three home runs and 15 RBI to go with a program record 45 stolen bases. Ethan Loop (.355, 21 runs, 22 RBI), Issac Mehlenbacher (.343, 28 runs, 14 RBI) and Michael Gammell (.333, 17 runs, 12 RBI) have all added to this deep offensive attack.
“After an exciting regular season, we are looking forward to the sectional tournament,” Way-Co head coach Steve Wager said. “We are still a very young team with only one senior, but we hope to continue playing with confidence and hope to make a run in the tournament.”
Class C1
The reigning Section V Class C2 champion Oakfield-Alabama have moved up a class this season and the Hornets will enter as the No. 2 seed with a 16-3 record, with two of the losses coming to league rival Notre Dame and the other to a solid Roy-Hart squad. The Hornets have won four in a row since their last loss, including solid wins over Kendall and Le Roy.
The Hornets will host No. 15 Holley in the opening round.
O-A is hitting .348 on the season, led by senior Brayden Smith and sophomore David Schnaufer. Smith is hitting .478 with nine doubles, three triples, two home runs, 22 RBI and 17 runs scored, while Schnaufer is also over .400 at .422 with three doubles, 20 RBI and 13 runs scored.
Aiden Warner (.383, 3-2B, 21 runs, 15 RBI), Austin Pangrazio (.359, 3-2B, 15 runs, 7 RBI), Bodie Hyde (.341, 2-2B, 2-3B, HR, 21 runs, 7 RBI) and Colton Yasses (.320, 5-2B, 2-3B, HR, 16 runs, 15 RBI) have all also been solid with the bats.
Yasses and Smith have also been strong on the mound. Yasses is 4-1 with a 0.77 ERA with just 12 hits allowed and 17 walks, with 41 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Smith has gone 2-0 with a 1.02 ERA in limited work, while Hyde is 3-0 with an ERA of 3.92.
Perennially in contention for a sectional title, Avon enters as the No. 4 seed having played just 14 games. The Braves are 10-4 and will host No. 13 Canisteo-Greenwood.
“You need to be playing your best baseball at sectional time and need to have a little luck to win it all,” Avon head coach Rob Fries said. “On top of that, the weather looks like it will play a factor as well so the teams that are the deepest should be the best equipped to handle the run. We have two really solid pitching options on any day and that helps playing so many games in a week. Our lineup has filled out recently so hopefully we are peaking at the right time. Our bracket is very deep with all three of the top seeds having very difficult pitchers to handle, but some of the seeds behind us might surprise them because they have one really good pitcher and on any given day can upset a top seed. Hopefully we will stick around and make it a really fun week of baseball”
The Braves’ pitching all season has been led by seniors Richie Brice and Evan Masten. Brice is 3-2 with a 1.55 ERA and in 32 innings he has allowed just 21 hits and 14 walks, while he has struck out 64. Masten is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 37 strikeouts and 13 hits allowed in 28 innings, though he has walked 28.
Christopher Kashorek has been outstanding at the plate, hitting .510 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 runs batted in. Michael Rowland (.396, 13 RBI, 4-2B, 2-3B, 2 HR), Hudson Volpe (.389, 7 RBI, 2B, 1 HR) and Trevor Stroud (.350, 11 RBI) have also been strong with the sticks.
Class C2
Undefeated all season, top-seed Notre Dame will be trying to do something in the pre-quarterfinals that it hasn’t had to do all season — rebound from a loss.
After 17 straight wins and a GR title, the Fighting Irish fell to Akron on Thursday and come into the postseason at 17-1; they will meet the winner of No. 16 Lyons and No. 17 EMHCS, both of which are winless.
“Entering the tournament we need to move on from the very disappointing loss we had (Thursday),” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “Akron is a very good and very well-coached team, so absolutely no shame in losing to them, but the way we lost was not good. We made too many mistakes, ones that we had not made all season, and cannot make in sectionals if we want to be successful.”
The Fighting Irish pitching staff has led the way all season as they have a miniscule 0.58 ERA. Bryceton Berry (6-0, 0.54 ERA, 39 IP, 16 H, 8 BB, 74 K); Ryan Fitzpatrck (5-1, 0.79 ERA, 26 1/3 IP, 13 H, 8 BB, 55 K) and Jaden Sherwood (4-0, 0.80 ERA, 26 1/3 IP, 13 H, 4 BB, 51 K) have all been spectacular on the mound. Notre Dame has struck out 201 and walked just 21.
Berry, Jay Antinore and Chase Antinore have been the top hitters for a group hitting .325 as a team. Berry is at .433 with 25 runs scored and 25 RBI, Jay Antinore is at .397 with 34 runs scored and 12 RBI and Chase Antinore is hitting .359 with 13 runs and 11 RBI. Chase Cummings, Jordan Welker, Hayden Groff, Fitzpatrick and Sherwood have all driven in double-digits in runs.
Warsaw has also put together a strong season and will enter as the No. 2 seed at 13-3. The Tigers will meet No. 15 South Seneca/Romulus in the pre-quarterfinals.
Warsaw’s three setbacks on the season have come to Class A Whitesboro in Myrtle Beach, to Wayland-Cohocton and to Letchworth.