NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL Draft will get underway on Wednesday. But before the league’s newest prospects find a new home, the NHL hosted its NHL Honors on Monday night, with Sabres defenseman Owen Power taking home some coveted hardware.
Power became just the 10th player in franchise history to be selected to the league’s All-Rookie team, the first since Victor Olofsson in 2020, and also finished third in the voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. Power’s former college teammate at the University of Michigan, Matty Beniers, won the award.
Power burst onto the scene this past season, helping lead the Sabres to a solid finish, just one point out of a playoff spot. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 19:46 of 5-on-5 ice time during his age-20 season, ranking second among all NHL skaters and first among NHL rookies since the league began tracking the statistic during the 2009-10 campaign.
His 31 assists were third-most among the league’s first-year players in 2022-23, while he tied for eighth among rookies in points with 35. Both of those marks led rookie defensemen.
BUFFALO SIGNS TWO AHL STANDOUTS
The Sabres announced Friday the signing of defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a one-year contract worth $775,000. The Youngstown native was acquired by the Sabres in a December trade with the Dallas Stars and played in 55 games for the Rochester Americans last season (regular season and postseason).
On Monday, the team re-signed another AHL defenseman, Jeremy Davies, to a one-year worth $775,000. He played in one game for the Sabres last season while serving as a mainstay in Rochester, where he played 80 total games.