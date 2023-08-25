CHICAGO — Josh Allen and other Buffalo starters will have an opportunity to wash away the sour taste left by the group’s dismal effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week when the Bills meet the Bears on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Bills committed 13 penalties and failed to produce many bright moments throughout a sloppy first-half performance against the Steelers, which has led to Head Coach Sean McDermott opting to start his top group once again in the team’s final preseason matchup.
Before the Bills and Bears kick things off, let’s take a look at a few things to watch for during the game:
MLB UNDECIDED
A significant concern for the Bills entering their third and final preseason game is the fact that the middle linebacker position has yet to be solidified, with Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein in the running for a starting role while Terrel Bernard continues to rehab an injured hamstring. With Bernard likely out on Saturday, look for Dodson or Klein to be given ample opportunity to take a step forward in this positional battle. Time is running out for someone to put their stamp on things, with the Bills’ Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets less than three weeks away.
O-LINE LACKING
Many of the penalties committed by the Bills last week were done so by the offensive line, moving before the snap. In addition, the overall performance from that unit against Pittsburgh left a bit to be desired, which has been the case since training camp opened in late July. Also, injuries have started to pile up, with Tommy Doyle already out for the season with a leg injury and Connor McGovern leaving Wednesday’s practice with a leg injury of his own before missing Thursday’s session altogether. The Bills’ depth up front has been a significant concern, as they are one more substantial injury away from perhaps needing to slam the panic button in that department.
LIGHT THE FUSE
With all the resources spent on acquiring talent along the defensive line, the time is now for this group to start producing some results. Taking into account that it is still without its centerpiece in edge rusher Von Miller, Buffalo’s pass-rushing unit has not made a significant impact through two preseason games. Although preseason isn’t the end-all-be-all, it would be nice to see this group turn up the heat and get after Bears starting QB Justin Fields on Saturday.
SHOW ME SOMETHING
It appears as if Dane Jackson and Christian Benford have surpassed Kaiir Elam in the battle for the No. 2 cornerback job. With one more opportunity to showcase his talent in a preseason setting, the time is now for Elam to display signs of progression and perhaps work his way back into the upper half of this competition.