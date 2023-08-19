PITTSBURGH — The Bills 2023 preseason slate continues on Saturday when the team heads to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. As you prepare to watch the team’s starters, including quarterback Josh Allen, take the field for the first time since an ugly playoff loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in January, let us quickly discuss a few storylines to follow throughout the game.
STARTERS TO PLAY QUARTER AND HALF
Head Coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that the Bills’ starters, including Allen, will play a quarter and a half against the Steelers. Last season, Allen lasted just one drive in his only preseason start, completing three passes for a touchdown. But it appears as if this season, he will see more time alongside his newest target, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid.
KINCAID’S CONTRIBUTION
Kincaid did not see a target during his first preseason game last week. But with Allen taking the field for Week 2, it would behoove the Bills starting QB to fire a few balls the rookie’s way as the duo hopes to gain increased rapport with the regular season fast approaching. Whatever the duration of Allen’s participation on Saturday, that will likely be all she wrote for him throughout the preseason. So, in limited time on the field together, it will be interesting to see if the offensive staff tries to generate a connection or two between the duo against Pittsburgh.
MLB COMPETITION
With Terrel Bernard out with a hamstring injury, veteran A.J. Klein has been thrust back into the competition for a starting role at middle linebacker. Although Tyrel Dodson appears to have a significant leg up in the battle for a starting role, Klein has proven in the past to be a trusty option when called upon and is likely to receive plenty of repetitions on Saturday. Dodson’s inability to lock down the starting job has raised questions about whether the team may have to look outside the organization for an answer at the position. But for now, it’s Dodson and Klein in a fight for reps, with Klein breaking back into the competition due to the recent injury to the team’s 2022 third-round pick.
PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD
Bills wide receiver Andy Isabella has been turning heads over the past several weeks, and the groundswell of support he’s received from Bills fans reached a climax following his three-reception performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week. Isabella worked into positional drills alongside Allen a bit more than he had in previous weeks. He was also provided his own press conference following Thursday’s session. The arrow on Isabella is pointing upward, and if he’s able to produce another solid performance against the Steelers, he could make things mighty interesting for rookie WR Justin Shorter, who many had chiseled into the final spot within the team’s wide receiver room. A few others have pushed for a role on the final 53-man roster, including WRs Tyrell Shavers and KeeSean Johnson, both of whom have also shown well throughout training camp and the team’s first preseason game.
O-LINE DEPTH
One of the primary concerns for the Bills at this point of the preseason is the team’s perceived lack of depth along the offensive line. Buffalo’s reserve offensive linemen have left plenty to be desired throughout training camp and the first week of the preseason, and with the recent retirement of OL Brandon Shell, things have gotten even more scarce up front for the Bills. It will be critical in preseason game No. 2 to see players such as David Quessenberry, Ryan Van Demark, among others, take a step forward and prove they can be relied upon to spell one of the team’s starters are they to encounter any injury trouble this season.
EYE ON HAMLIN
As was the case entering the Bills’ first preseason game, be sure to have a close eye on safety Damar Hamlin, who continues his recovery from his frightening injury last season. Hamlin fared well in the team’s first preseason game and has shown no sign of trepidation while making his push for the 53-man roster. If he is to record another impactful performance against the Steelers, it will be safe to say his roster spot is secure.