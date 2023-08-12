ORCHARD PARK — The Bills kick off the 2023 preseason against the Indianapolis Colts today at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Before heading to the game or sitting down to watch from your favorite chair, let’s take a brief look at a few of the most intriguing storylines surrounding Buffalo’s preseason opener.
ALLEN, DIGGS, A FEW OTHER STARTERS WON’T PLAY
While Sean McDermott said on Thursday that most of the Bills’ starters will play against the Colts, he did reveal that quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and perhaps a few others will not see the field.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
A few starting roles remain up for grabs, including middle linebacker, No. 2 cornerback and right guard, along with kick and punt returner, to name a few.
While the battles at MLB, CB and RG have been widely discussed throughout training camp, it will be interesting to see which player separates themselves from the pack in the return game over the next several weeks. While wide receiver Deonte Harty is slated as the team’s starter on its preseason depth chart released earlier this week, expect others such as Khalil Shakir and newcomer Andy Isabella to compete for the job throughout the preseason.
Isabella has been impressive throughout training camp, not only performing consistently during special teams drills but also making an impact offensively.
This under-the-radar positional battle will be interesting to track, beginning on Saturday.
KINCAID’S BLOCKING
Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid has performed remarkably in the passing game throughout training camp, but during the few moments he was placed in run-blocking situations, he did not thrive.
Many rookie tight ends, including Dawson Knox during his first professional season, struggle to develop as run blockers. But Kincaid, who is expected to be utilized heavily within the Bills’ offensive system this season, must be, at the very least, adequate in his blocking ability this year, or the impact of the team’s use of two-tight-end sets will be greatly diminished. If one of the tight ends on the field at the time is a liability as a run blocker, it will make things significantly less challenging for the defense to diagnose.
Something to watch during the preseason is how Kincaid develops as a blocker in front of the team’s stable of running backs.
HAMLIN’S FIRST HIT
Safety Damar Hamlin has shown great confidence in his return to the playing field and appears set to take on his greatest challenge since beginning his rehab — a live game. All eyes will be placed upon Hamlin during his first action on Saturday, as all in attendance will be anticipating his first big hit and how Hamlin is able to respond to a significant physical interaction.
The Bills wore full pads during various practices throughout training camp but never had a full-contact practice. With an opposing team running right at him on Saturday, how will Hamlin stand up to a full-blown collision? Time will tell. But it appears as if he is ready to roll.
JUSTIN SHORTER NEEDS TO STEP UP
Bills rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter has not flashed much throughout training camp and could be in danger of relinquishing a roster spot that once appeared all but guaranteed to him. Fellow depth wide receivers Tyrell Shavers and KeeSean Johnson have consistently stood out among a large crop of pass-catchers, and if Shorter isn’t careful, one of those two, or perhaps Isabella, could steal his roster spot come the conclusion of the preseason.
QB2 CONCERNS?
While the Bills’ backup quarterbacks did not inspire much confidence throughout training camp, Kyle Allen put together a solid stretch on the final day at St. John Fisher, completing two touchdown passes to close the session. The Bills will be in major trouble if they are required to turn to either Kyle Allen or Matt Barkley in place of an injured Josh Allen for an extended period of time. But over the next few weeks, it would be nice to see either backup prove capable of carrying the team through if its starter is to be sidelined periodically, whether it be during a game or for a couple of weeks.