The Batavia Daily and Livingston County News sports staff presents the second annual BDN/LCN Fall Sports Awards, with several athletes and coaches earning top honors across various categories.
Here are the award winners:
BASKETBALL
Most Valuable Player (Boys): Merritt Holly Jr. [Le Roy] - Averaged 24.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1 block per game while leading Le Roy to the Section V Class B2 title game.
Offensive Player of the Year (Boys): Cayden Pfalzer [Pembroke] - Posted averages of of 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1 block per game for the Section V Class C2 champion Pembroke Dragons.
Defensive Player of the Year (Boys): Hudson Volpe [Avon] - Averaged 13.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1 block per game while scoring 12.7 points and doling out 2.8 assists per contest for the Class C1 runner-up Braves.
Coach of the Year (Boys): Matt Shay [Pembroke] - Guided the Dragons to their first Section V Boys Basketball title in program history. Pembroke finished the season 22-2.
Most Valuable Player (Girls): Lauren Kingsley [Pavilion] - Averaged 18.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2 asssists, 2 steals and 4 blocks per game for the Section V Class C2 champion Golden Gophers.
Offensive Player of the Year (Girls): Amelia McCulley [Notre Dame] - Averaged 24.4 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1 block per game as the Irish fell in the Class C2 final to eventual champion Pavilion.
Defensive Player of the Year (Girls): Kylie Buckley [Livonia] - Averaged 12 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks while scoring 25.6 points and dishing out 2.4 assists per contest for the Bulldogs, who fell in the sectional semifinal.
Coach of the Year (Girls): Jeff Schlagenhauf [Oakfield-Alabama] - Led the Hornets to an improbable upset of previously unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood in the Section V Class C1 title game.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Superior Swimmer (Boys): Harrison Southall [Batavia/Notre Dame] - Claimed Section V Class B titles in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, while also helping B/ND’s 200 medley relay team to a Class B win and advancing to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in each event.
Co-Superior Swimmer (Girls): Jessie Crye and Kaitlyn Geary [Avon] - Helped guide the Braves boys’ swimming and diving team to a Section V Class C title, each earning numerous top-five finishes.
Dynamic Diver (Boys): Devin Cornish [Bath-Haverling] - Finished with the top score of any male diver from the GLOW region, 481.15, at the Section V Swimming and Diving Championships, earning a runner-up finish within Class C.
Dynamic Diver (Girls): Megan McLaughlin [Avon] - Recorded a final mark of 334.15 at the Section V Class C Swimming and Diving Championships, earning a fourth-place finish, which was the best finish of any female diver from the GLOW region this postseason.
Coach of the Year: Eric Geitner [Batavia/Notre Dame] - Helped guide four swimmers to the NYSPHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships, the most for Batavia/Notre Dame since the team merged years ago.
WRESTLING
Outstanding Lightweight (102-138): Ben Merrill [Alexander] - Earned a sectional championship and followed that up with a fourth-place finish at 138 lbs., Div. II at the New York State Public High School Association Championships.
Outstanding Middleweight (145-172): Casper Stewart [Batavia/Attica] - Captured a sectional championship before finishing third at Div. I, 152 lbs. at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
Outstanding Heavyweight (189-285): Malachi Smith [Byron-Bergen] - Finished with a sectional championship and a sixth-place finish at Div. II, 189 lbs at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
Coach of the Year: Phil Leitten [Perry] - Despite guiding an undermanned squad, helped two athletes reach the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships, his son, Noah, and another sophomore, Holden Kelly.
ICE HOCKEY
Skater of the Year: Jameson Motyka [Batavia/Notre Dame] - Completed regular season second in Section V in scoring with 49 points (23 G, 26 A), added 4 more goals during sectional play, which led the section.
Protector of the Pipes: Rhys Tanner [Batavia/Notre Dame] - Stopped 91% of the shots he faced during the regular season, entering the postseason with a goals against average of 1.90, which was seventh-best in Section V. He held off 88% of the shots he faced during the postseason, finishing with a goals against average of 2.50 per game.
Coach of the Year: Marc Staley [Batavia/Notre Dame] - Guided United to a 16-4 record and an appearance in the sectional semifinal.
INDOOR TRACK
Track Nation (Boys): Simon Lamparelli [Attica] - Claimed Section V Class A3 titles in the 55-meter dash, 300-meter dash and also helped the Blue Devils’ 1600-meter relay team to a championship victory, then finished 16th in the 55-meter dash and helped Section V’s distance medley relay place third at the New York State Public High School Athletics Association Championships.
Track Nation (Girls): Jadyn Mullen [Alexander] - Earned the 55-meter hurdle and 600-meter run titles at the Section V Class A4 Championships, also helped guide the Trojans’ 1600-meter relay team to an appearance at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships, where it finished eighth, while Mullen recorded a 17th-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles and an 18th-place finish in the 600-meter run.
Field Favorite (Boys): Matt Auble [Warsaw] - Won titles in both the weight throw and shot put at both the Section V Class A5 Championships and New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships.
Field Favorite (Girls): Elsye Klump [Keshequa] - Claimed both the long jump and triple jump titles at the Section V Class A5 Championships and followed that up with an 11th-place finish in the triple jump at the New York State Public High School Athletic Assocation Championships.
Coach of the Year: Nick Burk [Batavia] - Helped the Blue Devils earn a clean sweep, with the Batavia boys’ and girls’ teams each earning Section V Class A2 titles this winter.
ALPINE SKIING
Co-Masters of the Mountain (Boys): Chas Doerflinger [Livonia/Geneseo] and Jackson McEnerney [Livonia/Geneseo] - Both athletes were significant contributors in the Lakers’ run to the Section V Class B title, with Doerflinger finishing third in giant slalom and McEnerney adding a runner-up finish in slalom.
Master of the Mountain (Girls): Callie Little [Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton] - Helped lead D/W-C to the Section V Class B championship, finishing in fourth place in giant slalom and as runner-up in slalom.
Coach of the Year: Greg Murray [Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton] - Guided D/W-C to the Section V Class B title.
CHEERLEADING
Grand Champion: Perry Yellowjackets - Scored an 82.50 to win the Section V Class D2 Small C title, the highest final mark of any local team at the sectional championships this winter.
Coach of the Year: Shaun Loomis [Avon] - Guided the Braves to their fifth consecutive Section V Class D2 Small B title.
Award winners were determined based on the opinions of the Batavia Daily News and Livingston County News sports staffs. Individual statistics and achievement, along with team success were considered when making tough decisions, of which there were plenty.
