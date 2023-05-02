Syracuse’s Tucker goes with Tampa Bay

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker carries against North Carolina State on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon after the NFL draft ended Saturday night as one of multiple undrafted SU free agents to ink a contract.

Orange linebacker Mikel Jones joined the Los Angeles Chargers and SU kicker Andre Szmyt signed with the Chicago Bears.

