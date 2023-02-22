Promotions abound at Buffalo Raceway in 2023

HAMBURG — When the starting gate swings open for the first time for 2023 live harness racing season at Buffalo Raceway on Saturday, March 4, there will be plenty of optimism in the air.

“We have many exciting promotions throughout the season planned,” Buffalo Raceway Marketing Coordinator Paige Usiak said. “Just about every Saturday during the season, we’ll have something going on. Our goal is promoting the sport and we are going to be cooking. We expect the clubhouse to be filled every Saturday.”

