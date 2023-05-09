Shortly after earning the starting job as the Bills’ punter last preseason, rookie Matt Araiza was released by the team when allegations of gang rape surfaced, accusing Araiza and two San Diego State football teammates of heinous sexual conduct, with the alleged victim being an intoxicated 17-year-old girl.
In early December 2022, prosecutors associated with the charges aimed at Araiza and his former teammates had determined that, after police had spent 10 months investigating and after concluding their own 124-day investigation, that criminal charges against the three individuals involved in the alleged attack would not be pursued.
On Monday, numerous outlets reported that recently unsealed documents from a 200-page transcript of a meeting between deputy district attorney Trisha Amador and the accuser show Amador revealing that Araiza could not have been involved because he had already “left” the residence where the alleged gang rape had occurred.
“He wasn’t even at the party anymore,” Amador informed the accuser, per The Post. “All I know is that at that point, suspect Araiza is gone from the party.”
Another revelation from the transcript showed that investigators said cellphone video evidence from a “sex tape” could not prove that the sexual intercourse was forcible and not consensual.
“There’s nothing in the videos that sounds like you’re saying ‘stop’ or ‘this hurts’ or anything like that,” District Attorney investigator Ted Mansour told the accuser, who had claimed to have drifted in and out of consciousness during the alleged attack. Mansour went on to explain that the accuser did not appear to be passed out or intoxicated in the videos, none of which showed Araiza.
While the three men accused have been cleared of criminal charges, a lawyer for the accuser has since stated that despite the prosectuors’ findings, the civil lawsuit aimed at Araiza and his former teammates will not be impacted.
“It’s not going to happen. This case is going to trial, and we’ll force Araiza to talk,” the accuser’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, said to Fox News.
The lawyer for the alleged victim also stated that the witness whose testimony led to prosecutors determining Araiza had already left the residence prior to the incident was a “buddy” of the former Bills rookie. The lawyer also claimed the videos failed to prove Araiza was never present at the residence.
Per Yahoo Sports, the dual investigations by police and prosecutors included over 35 witness interviews (including some of the girl’s friends who came to the party with her that night), the results of a Sexual Assault Team exam conducted the following day and 10 search warrants that produced 4 terabytes of information, including numerous short videos of some of the alleged encounters.
Araiza, who has remained out of football since being released by the Bills, hopes for an NFL return despite the ongoing civil suit against him, reported Yahoo Sports, per Araiza’s attorney.