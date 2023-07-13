Former Batavia Muckdogs (New York-Penn League) first baseman Sean Reynolds was promoted to the Miami Marlins last week with the twist that the tall lefty was brought up to the Major Leagues as a pitcher.
However, Reynolds’ trip to the big leagues was short-lived.
On Tuesday, when Miami activated Johnny Cueto from the 60-day injured list, Reynolds was optioned back to Triple-A Jacksonville. Reynolds was up for the Marlins’ most recent series against Philadelphia, but did not make an appearance.
The 25-year-old is a former position player, who converted to pitcher in 2021, and has posted a 2.66 ERA and 47:19 K:BB ratio over 40 2/3 innings pitched, while notching 11 saves between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville this season.
Standing at 6-foot, 8-inches, the power-hitting Reynolds first appeared in Batavia in 2017. In 20 games that season Reynolds hit four home runs, scored 11 times and drove in 10 runs in 74 at-bats, however he hit just .176 and struck out 41 times.
In 2018, Reynolds was a fixture in the infield for the Muckdogs. He appeared in 76 games and logged 317 plate appearances, ripping 17 home runs with 52 runs batted in and 49 runs scored, while he had 12 doubles and walked 42 times. His on-base percentage was decent at .306, however he struck out 133 times and hit just .193.
His final go-around with Batavia came in 2019. That summer he hit .171 in 28 games with four home runs and 13 runs driven in, striking out 39 times in 109 plate appearances.
For his minor league career, Reynolds hit just .178 with 35 home runs, 37 doubles, 132 RBIs and 167 runs scored in 343 games. In 1,096 plate appearances, he struck out 480 times.
Reynolds’ transition to a pitcher has gone much more smoothly.
In 100 games between Single-A Jupiter and Jacksonville of the International League, Reynolds has gone 6-3 with an ERA of 3.38 and 23 saves. In 125 innings pitched, Reynolds has allowed just 93 hits, while he has struck out 150 and walked 66.