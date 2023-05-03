GENESEO — Ever since he was a star at Geneseo High School, Kyle Rollins has set the bar high for himself.
A three-sport athlete for the Blue Devils, Rollins was a New York State Public High School Athletic Association champion before he would go on to put together one of the best track and field careers — if not the best career — at St. John Fisher University (College).
However, even though his collegiate career has come to a close, Rollins has not stopped chasing his dream.
Rollins just competed at the prestigious Drake Relays, an invitation-only even that pits the likes of professionals, Division I athletes and Olympic prospects together and Rollins, as he has done his whole career, put together a show in the high jump.
“About a week before the event, the director was looking for an elite athlete to take part in the championship high jump competition and because of our previous conversations where I declared my interest in the event, he offered the spot to me,” Rollins said. “Another notable athlete that took part in the shot put competition is Ryan Crouser, the shot put world record holder.”
At the Drake Relays, Rollins not only set a personal best mark in the high jump of 7-4.5, he also easily cruised to victory in that event, earning him a spot in the Olympic trials next summer.
“In order to make it to the Olympics, I need to jump very well at the Olympic trials,” Rollins said. “I feel very confident in my ability to do just that as long as I am able to get the proper amount of training in before the event. Qualifying for the Olympic trials is the first step to achieving my dream of becoming an Olympian, so I am thrilled that I have been able to jump high enough for that. But the work isn’t done yet, I still have to work as hard as possible to put myself in the best position I can be in come time for the trials. Overall, I am very excited about this opportunity.”
At the Drake Relays, Rollins cruised past the likes of Jalan Rivers of Air Force and Tyus Wilson of Nebraska for the win. Rivers was the No. 4-ranked high school high jumper in the nation in 2021 and has since excelled at Air Force. Wilson earned a sixth-place finish at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships this past spring.
While at St. John Fisher, Rollins became one of the most decorated Division III track and field athletes in recent memory.
Rollins was a four-time NCAA champion in the high jump (combined indoor and outdoor), while he also picked up three consecutive Empire 8 Field Athlete of the Year Awards, which were a part of nine total postseason accolades for his career. During his graduate year season in 2022, Rollins was named the Niagara Region Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, while he became the first three-time Field Athlete of the Year in Empire 8 Outdoor Track and Field history.
Rollins also won four straight Empire 8 Indoor Field Athlete of the Year honors and was the 2017-18 Indoor and 2018 Outdoor Rookie of the Year.
Last year, Rollins was also named the National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year. At the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships Rollins continued his dominance with a decisive win as he didn’t miss a bar on his way to first-place height of 6-11.5. Meanwhile, during the regular season Rollins jumped a 7-2.5, which was the third best in NCAA Division III history at the time.
All coming from small-town Geneseo and a small, private school in St. John Fisher.
“Honestly, I think the decision to attend St. John Fisher is one of the best decisions I could have made for my career,” Rollins said. “It doesn’t help that it’s a small Div. III school so much, but the jumps coach at Fisher has truly made me the athlete I am today. Wenley Louis, the jumps coach, deserves as much praise as I do for this accomplishment because he is the one pulling all the strings from behind the scenes. He creates the strength and conditioning program for me each year, making proper adjustments to support deficiencies that he sees in my athletic ability. On top of that he also analyzes all aspects of my technique and makes crucial changes to my approach and jumping mechanics, which has allowed me to jump as high as I have. None of this would have been possible without him. To me, he is held in the highest regard when it comes to coaching jumps.”
Also at St. John Fisher, Rollins was a four-time All-American in the triple jump, finishing sixth overall at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship. Rollins, who also competed in the long jump in college, finished fifth in the high jump at the U.S. Track and Field National Championship last spring.
However, since graduating, training hasn’t come as easily for Rollins, which makes what he accomplished at the Drake Relays even more impressive.
“Since graduating from St. John Fisher, I have been coaching at SUNY Geneseo and it has been difficult to train for my own career aspirations,” Rollins said. “However, whenever I have time I have gone back to St. John Fisher to continue training with my collegiate coach. Due to my coaching schedule, I haven’t been able to compete in many track and field meets but when I have competed I have been jumping very well. This year has been one of the most consistent and successful years for me as a jumper. I am hoping to raise funds to support my career going forward so I can train more often, especially because my jump at the Drake Relays is currently placed second in the nation and sixth in the world.”
During his illustrious career at St. John Fisher, Rollins set outdoor program records in the high jump with a 7-3.25 and the triple jump with a 50-8, while his indoor records for the Cardinals also include the high jump with a 7-0.5 and the triple jump with a 47-11.5.
And ever since he step foot on the St. John Fisher campus, Rollins knew that he had the capability to compete against anyone — from any level.
“I have known and been confident in my ability to jump against other top jumpers in the nation since my freshman year,” Rollins said. “In many ways track is a ‘divisionless’ sport. What I mean by that is no matter what division you compete in, your jumping and running personal bests are the same. For example, I have competed in several high level and D1 meets and been very successful, even winning many of them. Just because I competed for a D3 school doesn’t mean I can’t hold my own against D1 or other professional athletes.”
Next up for Rollins, in terms of major meets, will be the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place on July 6 in Eugene, Oregon. Last season, Rollins placed fifth in the high jump in Eugene, which earned him a chance to represent Team USA at the NACAC Championships in the Bahamas, while he firmly has his sights set on the Olympic trials, which will take place in 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Rollins was a three-sport standout for Geneseo High School, competing in soccer and basketball, as well as track and field for four varsity seasons.
He was a NYSPHSAA champion in the Pentathlon in 2017, his senior year of high school.
“I don’t think anyone ever expects to become this successful,” Rollins said. “My approach to the sport is to keep my head down, work my [butt] off and the success will follow. One of my favorite mottos to live by is ‘you get out what you put in.’ I know if I work as hard as possible it can definitely lead to great accomplishments. At the end of my career I won’t judge myself based on my accolades alone, instead I’ll rest easy knowing that I did as much as I could to allow myself to be the best athlete I can be. The accolades are just the frosting on the cake.”
To keep up with Rollins’ journey, follow him on Instagram at @coachkylerollins.