Jan 7, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; The Buffalo Sabres celebrate a win over the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Olofsson opened the scoring, then concluded it with 18.3 seconds remaining in overtime and Rasmus Dahlin topped the 200-career point mark with two goals and three assists Saturday night as the Sabres beat the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-5.

In the final seconds of a frenetic extra session, Olofsson found the puck and drove it by Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury (31 saves) to give Buffalo a second straight win and eighth in nine games. Dahlin, who assisted on Olofsson’s winner, solidified his career night by driving the puck through Fleury’s legs to tie it with 2:24 left in regulation.

FieldLevelMedia