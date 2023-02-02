Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing injured teammate Tage Thompson.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 1:35 pm
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing injured teammate Tage Thompson.
It’s the second All-Star appearance for Dahlin, who was selected last year.
Thompson left Wednesday night’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an upper-body injury. The extent of his injury has not been announced.
Dahlin, 22, ranks second among defensemen in goals (14) and points (55) in the NHL this season, both of which are career highs.
The All-Star skills event takes place Friday followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
FieldLevelMedia