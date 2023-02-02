High-scoring matchup possible for Kings, Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin will replace teammate Tage Thompson (lower body injury) in the NHL All-Star Game. File photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, replacing injured teammate Tage Thompson.

It’s the second All-Star appearance for Dahlin, who was selected last year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia