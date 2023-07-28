OAKFIELD — It certainly doesn’t seem like all that long ago that a young quarterback emerged on the varsity team for a program that was going through yet another transition.
Following a highly-successful run at the eight-man level, which included a pair of Section V championships, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba decided it was time to move back to Class D. However, that was when COVID took over and would eventually move the season to the spring of 2021. With much up in the air about who would don the roster, when and how many games would be played and the uncertainty of a second class move in less than five years, first-year head coach Tyler Winter turned to a freshman, Bodie Hyde, and the rest — as they say — has been history.
“The joke that I make with a lot of people is that I really don’t know OAE football without Bodie Hyde so I don’t know what I’m going to do after 2023,” Winter said. “It’s been an incredible journey and I can’t even begin to fathom being able to go on this journey with anybody but him. I still remember the day that, when the COVID year was there, and they all-of-a-sudden threw into our lap that we were going to play spring football and we didn’t really know who we were going to have as a team, and we had just moved back from 8-man. I approached a freshman and said ‘do you want to give quarterback a try’ and without hesitation he said ‘yeah, let me at it.’ And the rest is history. And I’m not sure back then that we were going to be able to tell you what was going to happen the next three years. He’s a coach’s dream, he’s a coach himself on the field, leading the other 10 guys when he’s out there. He says one last dance and it’s true. I can’t see what this last season has in store for him.”
Over the next three seasons, Hyde has helped guide the Aggies to a combined record of 28-4, which has included two straight Section V Class D championships and one Class D Far West Regional title.
And now the two-time team captain and two-time Section V Class D All-Star is ready for his one last high school campaign and he can’t wait to get it started.
“A lot of the work has been the same. We’ve always put in a lot of work, especially these past few years,” Hyde said. “The extra responsibility is now being a senior captain instead of being just another underclassman, now the title of senior captain is a little bit more pressure. But it’s one last year, one last dance to show what we’ve got. That’s the only thing that’s really changed. It’s still the same work, the same effort that we have to put in to become successful, it’s just being one year older.”
Last season Hyde was named the Section V Class D Offensive Player of the Year, while he picked up a First-Team All-State selection, a year after receiving a second-team nod as a sophomore.
Now, Winter knows it is truly his time to shine for a team that, without a doubt, will be the favorite to capture the sectional block for the third straight fall.
“I think that anyone involved with our program, if you asked them, he’s the definitive heartbeat,” Winter said. “When he speaks you’ve got 20-plus sets of eyes that are looking at him and listening. And he’s going to be asked to do quite a bit. It’s always been Bodie Hyde the underclassman, or Bodie and Ty Mott, or Bodie and Gaige Armbrewster or Bodie and Noah Currier. We’re hoping to have more of a back-by-committee approach but as a coach, when you go into that mindset when you’ve got No. 2 right there that is going to lead the charge for the younger guys, it’s nice. He’s going to be able to guide these younger guys and get them to be where they need to be to be successful.”
For his career, Hyde has been beyond impressive.
On the ground he has rushed for 2,199 yards and 38 touchdowns, while he has also gone 98-of-160 through the air for 1,779 yards and 24 touchdowns for a total of 3,978 yards and 62 total touchdowns in just three seasons. Hyde has also been a stud on defense as he as accounted for 181 total tackles, including 36 for a loss, to go with three forced fumbles.
“It’s been crazy the past few years, being with Coach Winter and being with all the other coaches on the Aggies, it’s been a crazy ride to see how we’ve developed, not just as a team but as an organization,” Hyde said. “When we were in 8-man winning all the championships with Colton Dillon, Coach C and all them, people really didn’t respect us because of the 8-man aspect of it. When we made the switch (back) to 11-man and got to the sectional semifinals against Alexander during the COVID year, I think that really put on display the potential that this team has to be as an 11-man team. And that carries over to the next year when we make it to the state semifinals and last year winning another sectional title. It’s been good to see how much growth we’ve had over the past couple of years and putting on display what we can really do. We’re not slept on anymore, we’re no longer the underdogs. We’re the team that’s being chased now. And it’s been a cool way to see everything pan out over the past couple of years, especially playing with my best friends and kids I grew up with since we were five and six years old.”
As is the case most seasons in high school, especially in Class D, OAE will be dealing with plenty of turnover from last year’s title squad.
Gone are the likes of varsity mainstays TJ Andrews, Currier, Connor Scott, Brayden Smith and Aiden Warner from a team that finished at 11-1 last fall and outscored it’s opponents 610-134.
Despite the changes, the expectations for this group remain the same.
“The offseason has been good,” Winter said. “Our group is really excited about the potential of this team, but we say ‘potential’ because we’ve got a little bit of a unique group compared to the past couple of years. We’ve got a good mix of veteran guys, including the guy joining us today (Hyde) and I think you’d be hard-pressed to find another guy in the area that is as decorated or as experienced as him. But then this year we’re going to have a lot of guys who maybe don’t have the playing experience that we’re accustomed to having from some of our other guys to step up into big roles. But that’s not to say that we’re short of the template that you would need to find a good football player. They’ve got the size, they’ve got the speed, the strength and the work ethic. All they need now is to get a little dirt under their cleats and we think that we’ve got something, once again, really special with the group that we’re about to have. We feel really good about the potential. It’s really exciting.”
With a little more than a month remaining before the regular season, a lot of things are still up in the air for the Aggies, as well as every other Section V Class D team.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Alexander would be merging with Attica for the upcoming season with the team playing in Class C. Meanwhile, it is still unknown as to whether or not Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen will be playing in Class D or 8-man this season, though signs have led toward the Raiders heading to 8-man. Without Cal-Mum/BB, that would bring the number of Section V Class D teams down to six. The Aggies were originally scheduled to play Cal-Mum/B-B on opening night and face off with Alexander in Week 6.
“The big thing is, honestly, it’s something we’ve gotten used to,” Winter said. “As a Class D team, every year we’re going to sit here on July 26 and we still don’t know what our schedule is going to look like. That’s become pretty commonplace for us. Would we love to know who we’re going to play? Sure. We’re actually scheduled to play Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen for our opening game, so there’s a very realistic possibility that’s not going to be our opponent. Is it frustrating? Yeah, but I think as a program we do a good enough job of putting the expectation on ourselves, regardless of who is in front of us. It’s been year after year, we throw out the term ‘faceless opponent’ whenever we’re asked about it. And it’s true. We know that with the group that we’ve been blessed to have the past couple of years, we know that if we control what we can control that we’re going to be in pretty good shape, regardless of who we line up against. We’ve been fortunate to be, hopefully, the poster boy for the team who had to dive into 8-man and once they build back their roster they can jump back out of there and either go back to D or C. But I just hope that trend continues. I just hope the teams that are in 8-man are using professional discretion and using the level for what it’s intended to be. If you’ve got 25 or 26 guys, and the landscape is changing, that’s an 11-man team, in my opinion. I know coaches have to do what’s best for their program, but now that we’re looking at possibly having only six teams in Class D, I just hope that every team in 8-man is using it for what it’s intended to be used for.
“And for us, that was let’s catch our breath, get back above the teens for our team enrollment and once we felt good, whether we thought we could win a championship or not, our roster said ‘let’s do it’ and we’re going to give our kids the best experience we can give them,” Winter added.
As for whether or not the program has thought about trying to make the move to Class C? It has, of course, been in the back of the minds of Winter and his staff.
“I would say as long as Section V is going to maintain Federation scheduling, it’s always been a thought that our coaching staff has discussed,” Winter said. “Because what it does is it locks us in to more of a concrete schedule. With what happened between Attica and Alexander, if you were scheduled to play Attica you saw no change in your schedule. But if you were the Class D team that was supposed to play Alexander now you have a bye. And byes in July are really tough to find filler teams to fill. The big motivating piece to either elect or submit paperwork to do so would be to give our kids a concrete schedule, we’re going to practice hard and we’re going to play eight games. And whatever happens with that happens. We’ve been fortunate winning two Class D championships and we’re going to work our tails off moving forward on the journey to possibly making it a third. But not this year, we’re a little late in game because you’d hate to do to all those other teams in the class what is happening now to all of us because of the movement.”
The Section V schedule is set to kick off on September 1.
“Super excited,” Hyde said. “Going through these past few seasons and being as successful as we’ve been I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen groups of seniors who were really good football players come and go. I’ve been in the system and I’ve seen all that happen. And everyone says that time flies and now it’s time for me to be that senior and be that guy that’s going to be gone after this year. It’s not really sad. I know some people get sad and overthink their senior year but that’s not me. For me it’s just one last dance and that’s all it is. I’m really excited to show everyone what we’ve got as a team and just be as successful as we’ve been the couple of years and just keep it going.”