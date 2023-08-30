We’ve taken a look at the other fall sports in the past couple of weeks and now, with football a couple of days away, it’s time to head to the gridiron.
The GLOW Region is no stranger to solid football players, while last season the teams made an impressive run through the Section V tournaments with Batavia (Class B), Attica (Class C), Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (Class D) and Pembroke (Eight-Man) all coming away with Section V titles.
There will be plenty of impressive players coming back this season, including Section V Players of the Year Case Hill (Class C Defense) and Tyson Totten (Eight-Man Offense), while many others made their cases.
Here is a look at some of the football players to watch for this coming season:
(Players are listed in alphabetical order)
CLAYTON BEZON, ATTICA/ALEXANDER — Grabbed an all-star selection last season when he was a beast on both sides of the ball for sectional-winning Attica. As a junior he ripped off 73 tackles with four interceptions, four sacks and two forced fumbles, while he also had 71 yards receiving and 258 yards rushing with three touchdowns on the offensive end.
WESLEY FARLEY, AVON — Put together an outstanding sophomore campaign for the Braves as he led the team in rushing with 701 yards and 12 touchdowns on 111 carries at 6.3 yards per tote. Farley also caught six passes for 51 yards, while on defense he was second on the team with 61 total tackles, including four for a loss and an interception.
CALEB FELSKI, PEMBROKE — Still just a junior, Felski was a big contributor in helping lead the Dragons to their Eight-Man titles last fall. Quietly he finished the season with 904 all purpose yards and eight touchdowns, while he added 59 tackles on defense.
RYAN FITZPATRICK, NOTRE DAME — The Fighting Irish had an up-and-down 2022 season but Fitzpatrick — now a senior — did a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball. He finished the season with 384 yards receiving and five touchdowns, while he added 28 tackles, three interceptions — one returned for a score — and a fumble recovery on defense.
JACKSON FIX, LE ROY — One of three big offensive weapons coming back for the Oatkan Knights, Fix led the team last season in all-purpose yards with 609 on the ground, 24 receiving, 89 in kickoff returns and 69 in punt returns. He also finished with 26 total tackles last fall to go with an interception and five fumble recoveries.
MEKHI FORTES, BATAVIA — Fortes will be the leading returning rusher for the Blue Devils this season after he rushed for 201 yards and a pair of scores last season on just 22 carries. Fortes also had a solid season on the defensive end with 23 tackles, including two for a loss, and an interception as Batavia won its second straight Class B title.
COLE GRAZIOPLENE, BATAVIA — The two-time defending Class B champion Blue Devils will have a lot to replace this season, including head coach Brennan Briggs, but Grazioplene will be a big weapon returning. Last fall he finished with 14 catches for 250 yards and five touchdowns, while on defense he added seven tackles in limited time.
BODIE HYDE, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — A two-time Genesee Region League All-Star four-year starting quarterback, Hyde will be looking to lead the Aggies to their third straight Section V title. Last fall as a junior he ran 78 times for 1,108 yards and 19 touchdowns, while he was 26-of-40 through the air for 507 yards and seven more scores; Hyde also finished with 61 total tackles, with 19 coming for a loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception returned for a score on defense.
CASE HILL, ATTICA/ALEXANDER — Had an outstanding season as a junior as he picked up the Section V Class C Defensive Player of the Year. A middle linebacker, Hill was the leader of an impressive Attica defense as he finished with 91 total tackles, three sacks, two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — and a fumble recovery as he helped lead the Blue Devils to the sectional title.
ANTHONY LEACH, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD/BYRON-BERGEN — As the Raiders move to Eight-Man for the time-being, they will have a solid running back coming back in Leach. One of a triumvirate that paced the backfield a season ago, Leach is the leading returning ball carrier, while he was also strong on the defensive end.
LANDYN THOMAS, ATTICA/ALEXANDER — Already a two-time all-star, this versatile Blue Devils had a huge campaign in 2022. Thomas put together an amazing all-around season with 1,233 all-purpose yards with 15 TDs — 908 rushing, 135 receiving and 190 on kick returns.
JAYDEN MAST, PEMBROKE — A force in the trenches, Mast will also be back after the title-winning season last fall. On offense he helped lead the way for an explosive offense and Tyson Totten’s record-breaking season, while on defense he finished with 57 total tackles to go with four sacks.
ROOSEVELT MITCHELL, MEDINA — The big man in the middle is back to anchor both sides of the ball in the trenches for one final season. On the offensive line he led the way for a rushing attack the finished with nearly 3,000 yards, while on defense he finished with 36 total tackles, including nine for a loss, a sack and a pair of fumble recoveries.
TONY PIAZZA, LE ROY — This senior running back will be back this fall, along with the other two top runners for the Oatkan Knights last season, as they hope to give head coach Mike Humphrey a big first season. Piazza is the leading returning runner after he rushed for 648 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns on just 92 carries in eight games last fall, while he also caught seven passes for 87 yards. Piazza will also be the top returning tackler for Le Roy after he finished with 58 stops, including 3.5 for a loss and a sack last season.
BRENNAN ROYCE, YORK/PAVILION — An offensive lineman and linebacker, Royce will be key for the Golden Knights this fall. He will be the leading returning tackler after he finished with 61 stops last fall, including two for a loss, to go with a sack, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
DREW STROLLO, LE ROY — Put together a strong junior campaign despite battling injuries and is another big returning factor for the Oatkan Knights. Last season he was third on the team with 582 rushing yards and second on the team with six rushing touchdowns, while he also had to spend time at quarterback, where he threw for 175 yards and two more scores. He also added 13 tackles on the defensive end.
AMARI SOULE, MEDINA — A threat of out of the backfield and at wide receiver, Soule returns for his senior season after he finished with 417 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just 40 carries last season, while he also caught seven passes for 115 yards and another score. On defense as a junior he finished with 26 total tackles, including one for a loss, and three interceptions.
CARL SZCZECH, YORK/PAVILION — The Golden Knights lost a lot from last year’s Class D semifinal team but will be bringing back a strong two-way player in Szczech. He will be the team’s leading returning rusher after going for 251 yards and a score last season to go with 42 receiving yards. On defense he finished with 26 total tackles to go with an interception.
TYSON TOTTEN, PEMBROKE — The Section V Eight-Man Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 is back for his final season and he is primed to take it to another level. Setting numerous program records along the way last fall, Totten ran for 2,123 yards at 13.7 yards per carry with 30 rushing touchdowns. Totten didn’t fumble once on the season and added two receiving scores and a passing touchdown, while he finished with 2,331 all-purpose yards. Totten also led the Dragons’ defense with 73 total tackles on the season.
AVERY WATTERSON, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — Used more for his kicking ability last season, Watterson set the Section V record for most extra points made in a single season and in all, he finished at 72-of-83 on point after attempts last fall for a percentage of 87, being responsible for 12 percent of the Aggies 610 points on the season. However, the now-junior also spent time at running back and ran 16 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns. On defense he added 21 total tackles from his linebacker spot.
KYLE WETERRINGS, LIVONIA — Back for his senior season, Weterrings was a big factor in helping the Bulldogs get to the Section V Class B semifinals last season. Weterrings led the team with over 800 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and he will have to do much of the same or more because Livonia lost a lot to graduation.
TRENTON WOODS, ATTICA/ALEXANDER — Had a big year for the Trojans last fall and should find himself in another big spot this season. In his first varsity season under center he finished with 254 yards on the ground, while he went 45-of-80 through the air for 915 yards and 15 total TDs. Also added 24 tackles and three interceptions on defense.