BATAVIA — The 3-year-old filly pacing division of the $114,000 New York Sire Stakes put on quite a performance at Batavia Downs on Wednesday night and the star of the show was Rec Time (Huntsville-Ms. Malicious) who stalked a torrid early pace before setting a new track record in victory.
In the first $57,000 division, Rec Time (Jason Bartlett) got away third as Vivians Dream (Jim Morrill Jr.) seated Southwind Bella (Jack Pelling) at the :26 flat quarter before rolling to the half in a blistering :53.3. The field was in single file and somewhat gapped as they motored up the backside where Southwind Bella pulled the pocket once again approaching three-quarters. That allowed Rec Time room to advance along the pylons, putting the top three in tight quarters rounding the last turn. Vivian’s Dream held sway to the head of the stretch, but that’s where Rec Time found the passing lane and bolted to the lead and a 2-½ length win in 1:52.3.
The time was a new track record for 3-year-old pacing fillies and supplanted the 12-year-old standard of 1:52.4 set by New Album in NYSS action back in 2011.
It was the fifth win of the year for Rec Time ($20.20) who is owned by D Racing Stable and Jason Osullivan. Deborah Daguet trains Rec Time who was bred by Fair Winds Farm, Mark Mullen and Steve Jones.
Then in the second $57,000 split, Earthwindfire (American Ideal-Road Bet) remained undefeated in 2023 after winning her seventh consecutive race in a hard fought battle.
Jack Pelling wanted the front with Earthwindfire, but Marcus Miller made him earn it as Turn On The Charm parked the pair in :27.1 before releasing them to cross over. Earthwindfire finally skimmed the cones in the turn and carried the girls to the half in a geared-down :56.1 half. With no imminent threats looming, Pelling continued to grab leather and put up another pedestrian :30.1 panel before Rock My Socks (Jason Bartlett) moved first from fourth and drew alongside the leader before the turn. Positions remained unchanged until the top of the stretch where Earthwindfire was flanked by Turn On The Charm to her left and Rock My Socks to her right. However, Earthwindfire kept looking forward and closed out the mile with a 1:54.1 score by a neck.
With the win, Earthwindfire ($3.20) boosted her 2023 earnings to $215,416 for owners Melvin Segal, Kentuckiana Racing Stable and Tulip Racing. Brett Pelling is the winning trainer of Earthwindfire who was bred by Stephen Dey III.
There were also two $20,000 Excelsior races on the card. The first was won by Sweet Cheyanne (Huntsville-Ever After) in 1:55.1 for driver Marcus Miller, trainer Erv Miller and owner Douglas Overheiser. And the second went to Light And Tight (American Ideal-Don’t Point At) in 1:55.1 for driver Kevin Cummings, trainer Nifty Norman and owners Pinske Stable and Hoese.
Live racing resumes at Batavia Downs on Friday (Aug. 18) with post time at 6 p.m.
