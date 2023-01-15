ORCHARD PARK — Highmark Stadium was ready to explode as the Bills and Dolphins took the field for Sunday’s Super Wild Card matchup. And it didn’t take long for Bills fans to be sent into a frenzy. But soon after Buffalo began the game with a two-score lead, the air was taken out of the sold-out stadium, as the Dolphins charged back and seized the advantage in the second half while giving the Bills all they could handle throughout what finished as a dramatic 34-31 Bills’ victory.
On a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 48-yard line, Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson rolled right and came up empty on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki, turning the ball over on downs and, without any timeouts remaining, providing Buffalo with possession with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After winding the final minutes off the clock, the Bills walked away with a crazy three-point win.
Josh Allen was anything but flawless in Buffalo’s victory, finishing 23-of-39 passing for 352 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble that the Dolphins returned for a touchdown. But the Buffalo defense was able to carry the day, limiting Miami to 4-of-16 on third down and to 231 total yards to spark the Wild Card win.
The Bills improved to 14-3 and now look ahead to their third straight Divisional Round appearance, against an opponent to be determined.
After the Bills turned the ball over on downs on their initial possession, and the Dolphins responded with a punt, Allen launched a 52-yard rocket to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a third-and-15 to help set up Buffalo’s opening score. As thrilled as Bills Mafia was with the long completion from Allen to Diggs, the crowd’s exhiliration reached a fever pitch on the very next play, as Allen connected on a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox, who made an incredible play on a well-thrown ball, reeling in the scoring reception with one hand to help provide Buffalo with an early 7-0 advantage with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Miami rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson threw his first of two interceptions, with Bills safety Dean Marlowe, filling in for the injured Damar Hamlin, making a heady play on the ball to record the pick. Marlowe was in pursuit toward the sideline, but as Thompson uncorked the throw, the Bills safety stopped his momentum and contorted his body while reaching back to make a nice catch for the takeaway. Shortly after the pick, rookie running back James Cook found the end zone on a 12-yard run, helping increase the Bills’ lead to 14-0 with 5:07 remaining in the first.
Allen finished a dominant first quarter 9-of-11 passing for 141 yards, a touchdown and a 149.1 passer rating, with completions of 17 yards, 14 yards, 20 yards, 52 yards and 19 yards over the first 15:00 of play.
However, the second quarter was an entirely different story for the Bills quarterback and the Buffalo offense.
After seizing a 17-0 first-half advantage, Buffalo allowed Miami to score 17 unanswered points during the second, tying the game with :33 left in the half before Buffalo marched down the field to regain the advantage at 20-17 on a 39-yard field goal from Tyler Bass with :04 remaining in the second quarter.
As the first half came to a disappointing finish for Buffalo, it was difficult to imagine things going worse for the Bills to open the third quarter. But that’s precisely what happened.
After the Dolphins punted to conclude the opening possession of the third, on the first play of Buffalo’s ensuing drive, Allen was sacked by a blitzing Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, whom Allen never saw coming. As Allen crashed to the turf, the ball was knocked free and Miami DT Zach Sieler scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Just like that, Miami held its first lead of the game at 24-20 with 13:59 remaining in the third quarter.
Following Miami’s go-ahead defensive touchdown, the two teams traded punts before Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam secured his third interception of the season on a Miami third-and-19 from the Dolphins’ eight-yard line. Shortly after the pick, Thompson’s second of the game, Buffalo regained the lead on a six-yard touchdown pass from Allen to WR Cole Beasley, placing its advantage at 27-24 with 5:14 remaining in the third quarter. It was Beasley’s first touchdown reception since Week 6 of last season and his first career playoff touchdown.
After a Dolphins punt, the diminutive WR added a 29-yard reception on Buffalo’s next drive, which helped set up a 23-yard scoring strike from Allen to Gabe Davis, who did a phenomenal job getting his feet down to secure the catch. After a successful Tyler Bass PAT, Buffalo increased its lead to 34-24 with 2:07 left in the third to provide itself with a bit of breathing room with the fourth quarter upcoming.
Miami refused to go away quietly, though, scoring on its first possession of the fourth quarter, with RB Jeff Wilson Jr. plunging across the goal line from one yard out to help cut the Bills’ advantage down to 34-31 with 10:53 to play. The two teams then traded punts before Buffalo pushed the ball into Miami territory thanks, in part, to a miraculous 31-yard reception by Shakir on a third-and-1 play. However, the Bills’ drive came to an abrupt halt just before the midfield stripe, with the Dolphins stripping the ball out of Allen’s hands in the pocket on third down, leading to another Buffalo punt, which returned possession to Miami with 4:24 remaining, trailing by three.
Miami jumpstarted its drive with a 25-yard completion from Thompson to Waddle on a third-and-10 before the drive stalled on the fourth-down stop near midfield and Buffalo salted away the final 2:29 of the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Diggs and Davis each eclipsed 100 yards receiving, with Diggs leading the way with seven receptions for 114 yards, all of which came during the first half, and Davis totaling six grabs for 113 yards. Thompson performed adequately for Miami in defeat, finishing 18-of-45 for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
Buffalo opened the game with possession and proceeded to turn the ball over on downs following a brief drive that finished inside Miami territory. After a penalty for defensive holding went against the Dolphins on the first play from scrimmage, Allen found Shakir for a 17-yard gain to help jumpstart the drive before connecting with Diggs for 14 yards on the next play. Buffalo then went to the ground game, with Devin Singletary and James Cook setting up a third-and-5 before Allen fumbled the ball out of bounds on a two-yard scramble, setting up a fourth-and-3 that Buffalo failed to convert. The possession ended in an incomplete pass, intended for Beasley, which was just out of the reach of the Bills wide receiver.
Miami’s ensuing drive ended in a punt, with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle dropping a potential deep completion from Thompson on the second play of the possession. On third-and-9, Thompson appeared to have room to run for the first down, but instead opted for a throw intended for wide receiver Trent Sherfield, which fell to the turf incomplete.
Things began to heat up on the Bills’ next possession, as Allen found Diggs for the long completion that helped set up the Knox touchdown, then, after Marlowe’s interception, Cook scored on the 12-yard scamper. Marlowe, Cook and Shakir were each making their first career playoff starts.
The Dolphins punted again to end their next possession before the Bills traveled 52 yards in 11 plays and finished their latest scoring drive with a 33-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, who split the uprights with 12:46 remaining in the first half to increase Buffalo’s lead to 17-0. The Bills initially believed they had ended the drive with a touchdown pass from Allen to Knox, but upon review, it was ruled that Knox failed to complete the catch, thus leading to Bass’ field goal.
Miami answered with a field goal minutes later, marching into Bills’ territory and finishing a 10-play drive with a 40-yard field goal from Jason Sanders to trim the deficit to 17-3 with 7:34 remaining in the first half.
Allen was intercepted on the Bills’ next drive on a deep pass intended for John Brown, with the Bills QB overthrowing his intended target and Miami CB Xavien Howard coming away with the pick. Miami took over possession at the Bills’ 48-yard line and finished their latest scoring drive with a 48-yard field goal from Sanders which trimmed Buffalo’s lead to 17-6 with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.
On Buffalo’s ensuing drive, it appeared to be in business following a deep completion from Allen to Shakir, but upon review, it was ruled that Shakir failed to complete the catch, thus negating the big gain and leading to a Bills’ punt. Like the Knox drop in the end zone, Shakir’s failure to make the reception was another missed opportunity for the Bills.
On the Bills’ punt, the Dolphins benefited from a massive 50-yard return from Cederic Wilson, who was tackled by Buffalo punter Sam Martin before breaking into open field. Taking over deep inside Buffalo territory, Miami again managed a field goal, cutting its deficit to 17-9 with 1:23 remaining in the first half.
With plenty of time left until halftime, Allen and the Bills’ offense looked for one more opportunity to add to its lead. But on a second-and-10, Allen was intercepted for the second time in the first half, with Dolphins safety Jevon Holland coming away with a pick on a deflected pass that was intended for Beasley. Holland returned the interception to the Buffalo 18-yard line, and four plays later, Thompson found Gesicki for a seven-yard touchdown strike. Following a successful two-point conversion, the Dolphins tied the game at 17 with :33 remaining in the second quarter.
As plenty of time still remained for Allen and the Bills’ offense to push the ball within field goal range, they almost did better than that, with Allen finding Diggs for an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone. But despite the great grab, the WR failed to control the ball while getting his two feet down, leading to an incompletion. The drive ended in Bass’ go-ahead field goal from 39 yards, placing Buffalo’s lead at 20-17 with a few seconds remaining in the second quarter.
After a blistering start, Allen finished the half a modest 14-of-23 passing for 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a passer rating of 70.9. Diggs recorded seven receptions for 114 yards during the first two quarters, while WR Gabe Davis also made an impact, securing three receptions for 69 yards, including a long catch of 33 yards. James Cook finished the half with seven carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Tremaine Edmunds had a strong first half, including a couple of big hits that forced incompletions. Fellow linebacker Matt Milano, recently named a first-team All-Pro, missed a key tackle in the first half that helped lead to a Dolphins fourth-down conversion, and ultimately Miami’s second field goal of the game. Thompson finished the first half 10-of-23 passing for 104 yards a touchdown and an interception. The Bills limited the Miami running game to just 23 yards on 10 carries during the first two quarters of play, and 42 yards on 20 carries for the game.
The Dolphins end the season at 9-8.