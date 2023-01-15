ORCHARD PARK — Highmark Stadium was ready to explode as the Bills and Dolphins took the field for Sunday’s Super Wild Card matchup. And it didn’t take long for Bills fans to be sent into a frenzy. But soon after Buffalo began the game with a two-score lead, the air was taken out of the sold-out stadium, as the Dolphins charged back and seized the advantage in the second half while giving the Bills all they could handle throughout what finished as a dramatic 34-31 Bills’ victory.

On a fourth-and-1 from the Miami 48-yard line, Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson rolled right and came up empty on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki, turning the ball over on downs and, without any timeouts remaining, providing Buffalo with possession with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

