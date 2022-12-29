BUFFALO — The Sabres have shown signs of progress through their first 32 games of the 2022-23 season. Coming off of an unbeaten West-coast road trip, and having won four in a row and seven of their last 10 games entering the holiday break, Buffalo is red-hot with a Thursday-night matchup with the Detroit Red Wings upcoming.
“I think it was a good road trip for us,” said Buffalo forward Tage Thompson after the Sabres’ most-recent win, a 3-2 road victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Dec. 19. “I think the biggest thing for us was we had a few gut checks... Those are character wins where good teams find a way to win. I think we’re a good team, and early in the year, those were things where we were still learning and trying to find out a way to hold on to games and finish them out. And this road trip was a big learning curve for us, and I think we were on the right side of it.”
Buffalo finished the ‘21-’22 campaign 32-39-11, which was good enough for fifth in the Atlantic Division and an 11th straight season without a playoff berth. As they complete a league-mandated three-day respite, which was extended due to a winter storm that drastically impacted the Western New York region, the Sabres sit in fourth place within the Atlantic at 16-14-2, a vast improvement from a year ago at the same point, when they held a record of 10-17-5 through the team’s first 32 games. Buffalo’s early-season success has come despite sustaining a previous eight-game losing streak beginning in early November.
“You’ve got to learn to persevere —you’ve got to find a way,” said Granato after the win over Vegas, when Buffalo nearly surrendered a three-goal second-period lead. “It’s not going to be pretty, and you’re going to have to face lots of momentum swings against you — with the talented players that (the Knights) have. But credit to all of our guys to stay focused and dialed in all the way through.”
Thompson has been a significant factor in Buffalo’s early-season success, propelling the Sabres’ high-powered attack to great heights while establishing himself as one of the league’s most exciting players to watch. Thompson, who Buffalo signed to a seven-year contract extension during the offseason, has proven well worth every penny in the early going.
The Sabres lead the NHL with 126 goals, while their elite-level forward is one of three players to have recorded 50-plus points already this season. Thompson has netted 26 goals, which was second in the league behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid entering the holiday break, while Buffalo’s budding superstar has added 24 assists through 26 games. Thompson’s 26 games played were the second-most in the league, behind McDavid, entering the holiday break.
“I think I get a lot of space out there because of my linemates,“ said a modest Thompson after Buffalo’s win over Vegas, during which he scored a goal — his fourth straight game with a goal, a streak that began with a two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 13.
The addition of Alex Tuch, who Buffalo traded for last season as part of the Jack Eichel deal with Vegas, along with Jeff Skinner’s resurgence, has undoubtedly aided the Sabres forward’s expeditious rise to stardom. With that said, what Thompson is displaying night in and night out is a magnificent individual effort that warrants must-see TV, something we haven’t seen on the ice in Buffalo in quite some time.
Thompson has developed intense star power rapidly and appears capable of carrying Buffalo within striking distance of ending its extended postseason drought. However, questions remain as to whether the Sabres are fully equipped to punch their postseason ticket.
With the impressive performance from Thompson and Buffalo’s offense has come a dismal defensive effort which had the Sabres allowing the 11th-most goals per game of any team in the league entering the holiday break. Garnering quality and consistent goaltending has been an issue for Buffalo. In addition to some struggles between the pipes, Buffalo’s defense has failed to provide its goaltenders with adequate resistance. The Sabres had given up the sixth-most shots in the league (1,052) entering the holiday break, putting constant pressure on whoever has manned the crease this season, which has seemed like a revolving door at times.
Recently, G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has made strides while helping Buffalo forge a four-game winning streak, including road victories over Vegas and the Colorado Avalanche. Luukkonen stopped 80 of the 84 shots he faced over the two wins, including a career-high 41 saves against Vegas.
After the win over the Golden Knights, the Sabres’ head coach said that the team was close to giving up hope that its young goaltender would acclimate to his new surroundings at the NHL level. But with his performance as of late, Granato believes Luukkonen may be starting to find his groove.
“Three weeks ago, we were ready to say, ‘he can’t do it,’” said Granato. “Love our team. That’s why you stand by your guys and support them through the challenges. He’s found ways to take adverse situations and adapt and become better. That’s a great sign for him. He’s gotten better each game he’s played on this recall. And tonight was an outstanding effort by him.”
A few days after the win over Vegas, Granato further discussed the sudden development of Buffalo’s youthful goaltender, who the Sabres recalled on Nov. 17 after No. 1 goaltender Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury.
“For (Luukkonen) to come up and not play as well early as he’s playing now, to go through that acclimation period and come out on the other side more dialed in, (he’s) probably better,” said the Sabres’ head coach after practice on Dec. 21. “But it took him a while to get his timing and situations back, and I felt he did that. He did a nice job with that, and you can see him playing with more confidence. And that’s big.”
Luukkonen is 5-3-1 since being recalled from Rochester. During his time with the Americans, he was 6-3-0 with a 3.07 GAA and a .898 save percentage.
“Good rhythm,” said Luukkonen after the win over Vegas. “It feels good. Trying to get comfortable playing at this level again.”
The Sabres look ahead to Thursday’s game against the Red Wings after having a Tuesday-night matchup with Columbus Blue Jackets postponed following the holiday break. Buffalo also had a matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, initially scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23, postponed due to the winter storm.
“Consistency. Playing the right way. Playing through adverse situations. Playing together through adverse situations. Backing each other up — all those are really, really good,” said Granato of the keys to his team’s recent spurt before the extended break. “The reward of the result is essential, but those other ingredients are key in progression. And to continue to get better in those areas, we become more of a team. Become more of a team that plays with an identity. We’ve got to keep on that initiative.”
The Sabres will follow Thursday’s home matchup with the Red Wings with a road matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.
