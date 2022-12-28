Tage Thompson (left) and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (right) have keyed the Sabres' recent success. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO — The Sabres have shown signs of progress through their first 32 games of the 2022-23 season. Coming off of an unbeaten West-coast road trip, and having won four in a row and seven of their last 10 games entering the holiday break, Buffalo is red-hot with a Thursday-night matchup with the Detroit Red Wings upcoming.

“I think it was a good road trip for us,” said Buffalo forward Tage Thompson after the Sabres’ most-recent win, a 3-2 road victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Dec. 19. “I think the biggest thing for us was we had a few gut checks... Those are character wins where good teams find a way to win. I think we’re a good team, and early in the year, those were things where we were still learning and trying to find out a way to hold on to games and finish them out. And this road trip was a big learning curve for us, and I think we were on the right side of it.”

