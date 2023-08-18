BUFFALO — The man who gave us legendary calls such as “Mayday!” “Scary Good!” “Vapor Trail!” “Legion of Doom!” and “Top Shelf Where Momma Hides the Cookies!” passed away on Thursday after a years-long battle with multi-organ failures, according to a statement released on behalf of the family of the team’s legendary broadcaster, Rick Jeanneret. The 51-year play-by-play veteran was 81 years old.
After the news of Jeanneret’s passing surfaced on social media, hockey fans, current and former Sabres, and several media members flooded various networks, recalling the many highlights the voice of the Sabres produced throughout more than five decades in the booth. As beloved a broadcaster as you’ll find in any sport, the love expressed toward Jeanneret on Thursday night and into Friday was something to behold.
“No matter the score, Rick Jeanneret brought every game to life with his energy, enthusiasm and description,” posted Buffalo radio personality Sal Capaccio to his X account, @SalSports. “He was the reason so many listened. He was the reason I and others wanted to do this for a living.”
Fellow radio personality Howard Simon also chimed in with his memories stemming from Jeanneret’s iconic voice.
“Raise your hand if when you used to play street hockey or just shot on a goal in your driveway you pretended to be Rick Jeanneret calling the action,” posted Simon, @Hsimon62, on X.
“His voice was immortal. Behind it was a caring, witty, sentimental man who always had the right words,” posted former Sabres beat writer for The Athletic, John Vogl, @BuffaloVogl, who shared on X a screenshot of a personal text sent to him by Jeanneret when Vogl left the Sabres beat.
“You may not remember me but I used to do the Sabres games way back when,” joked Jeanneret. “May I wish you, Johnny, well in the future.”
Within his text message, which was grouped with Sabres legend Pat LaFontaine, Jeanneret added, “And as for you, Patty LaLa, there are plenty of days when I wish it had never come to an end. I’ll catch up both of you along the road.”
Most broadcasters connect with fans and other media members who spend years listening to their voice on the airwaves, describing the action of their favorite team or the one they spend countless hours covering. But what was so unique about Jeanneret was his relationship with the Sabres players throughout his 51 years on the microphone.
“Goodbye to my dear, RJ,” LaFontaine wrote on his foundation, the Companions in Courage Foundation’s X page. “I’ll miss those hilarious private calls and cherish the public memories. We will be inextricably linked forever, and I’m so proud to have been your friend. I just hope you’re now way above where ‘mama hides the cookies.’”
Former Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller also took to X to show his appreciation for the late Buffalo sports legend.
“I will always remember this wonderful man who was a true friend,” wrote Miller, with a photo of him and Jeanneret attached.
During a Friday Zoom conference with the media, Sabres legend and current broadcaster Rob Ray revealed why many players developed close-knit bonds with Jeanneret.
“I think the way RJ made guys feel the most special would be he didn’t hesitate to pick up the phone or when you were on the road, call you in your room and have that conversation with you when he knew things were not going your way,” said Ray. “I’ve had those conversations and numerous other guys that I’ve known about where he’s just so passionate about it and so understanding about what the guy was going through that sometimes I looked at RJ as a friend, but also as a father figure.”
Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato joined Ray on the Zoom conference as the group discussed the legacy of their colleague and friend.
“Nobody in the hockey world or someone who loves hockey would not know that voice,” said Granato. “Prior to coming to Buffalo, that voice was etched in my hockey memories and mind, from Brad May’s goal to every playoff highlight. Every big goal in the franchise became known in the hockey world really and conveyed because of Rick. So, I knew the voice of Rick and the power of that voice as a hockey fan in Chicago growing up and then to get there and be around him, to see the depth was amazing.”
Beyond those lucky enough to interact with him regularly, those who felt his presence from afar, through the television or the radio, also developed a deep connection with the man affectionately known as RJ. Although some were never afforded the opportunity to meet Jeanneret, the legendary broadcaster will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Sabres fans.
“For me, he was the soundtrack of winter in Western New York,” said Rochester radio personality and play-by-play broadcaster Gene Battaglia. “I never met him personally. But he felt like a friend. His voice brought us all together.
“To do what he did at such a high level for so many years, I’m not sure that will ever happen again. One of the things that made RJ was he knew how to ‘hit the moment,’ whether it was ‘Mayday!,’ other big playoff goals, the fight between Buffalo and Ottawa from 2007, and, of course, the ‘Scary Good!’ call of the Sabres’ playoff win over the Senators. He always stuck the landing.”
To honor the team’s late broadcaster, the Sabres aired highlights of Jeanneret’s career over the speakers outside of KeyBank Center on Friday. In a video posted by Spectrum News reporter Andy Young, a small crowd gathered around the arena, hoping to re-live some of the great moments Jeanneret’s voice helped amplify over his many years calling games.
Young posted another video of a Sabres fan leaving flowers for Jeanneret outside the arena.
A hero to many, Jeanneret will long be remembered. But as the saying goes, heroes get remembered, but legends never die. And RJ is as legendary as they come.
Here’s what hockey fans from throughout the GLOW region had to say about the beloved broadcaster’s passing:
Batavia High School alumnus and former Ice Devils hockey player Sam Haile: “I think if you ask anybody from this area who grew up watching the Sabres, they would tell you that RJ is and will forever be the voice of the Buffalo Sabres. We all lost a big part of what makes us all Sabres fans. His calls were iconic and so energetic, you could hear in his voice how much he loved the game and the Sabres. Rest in peace to a legend.”
Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey coach Marc Staley: “It’s hard not to think about Buffalo Sabres hockey without thinking about Rick Jeanneret. I was lucky enough to be at the ‘Mayday!’ game and I still get chills whenever I see highlights from that day. RJ made a great impact on the hockey community throughout his five decades as voice of the Sabres.”
Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey coach John Kirkwood: “Getting the news of RJ’s passing hit me very hard. As a diehard Sabres fan, he is as influential as any sports figure of any of my favorite athletes or coaches in Sabres and Bills history. 51 years of longevity, 51 years of creativity on the mic. ‘Mayday!’ and ‘Top Shelf Where Momma Hides the Cookies!’ and even ‘Oooooooooverrrrtimmmeee!’ always remind me of my youth and bring back fantastic memories. Another thing that I always found intriguing is how RJ got his start in broadcasting. Someone was sick and unable to call a junior hockey game in the Buffalo area and RJ was asked to fill in. He said sure, I will do it, and the rest is history. I have always been a big proponent of taking advantage of an opportunity. RJ is a huge piece of our sports culture and history in Buffalo and I loved his gift of play by play broadcasting and the sound of his voice. He is legendary in my world.”
Batavia/Notre Dame United Hockey coach Brennan Briggs: “We lost a true GOAT of announcing. From ‘Now do You Believe?’ to ‘The Rat is Back!’ I bought his Greatest Calls CD in 2005. I get the chills when I listen to old calls. His passion and love for the job and the Sabres is admirable. He will be missed.”
Former Batavia High School hockey coach Paul Pedersen: “Being a fan of the Boston Bruins, I was never a Rick Jeanneret fan as he called many goals scored against my own favorite team. But I know to Buffalo sports fans he is an icon and was a great ambassador for the game of hockey.”
Batavia High School alumnus and aspiring broadcaster Griffin Della Penna: “The death of RJ puts a hole in the hearts of not just the Sabres community, but for all of the hockey world. He personifies the Buffalo Sabres organization, being with the team for 51 seasons, which is an incredible feat in itself. But RJ wasn’t just providing hockey fans elite level commentary on their radio sets or televisions screens, his larger-than-life personality made him the legend that he was. The list goes on and on of his memorable calls over the years, but what stands out to me is how beloved he was. There’s very few broadcasters in professional sports who have had the impact that RJ has had in Buffalo.”