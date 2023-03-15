ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Bills had agreed to restructure the contract of wide receiver Stefon Diggs, creating additional cap space with free agency set to officially open on Wednesday evening. David Butler II/USA Today Sports

ORCHARD PARK — Following weeks of speculation regarding the rumored departure of Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, any potential unrest was quelled on Tuesday night when ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that the team had agreed to restructure Diggs’ current contract to create additional salary cap space.

Diggs displayed apparent frustration during and after the Bills’ playoff defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals and proceeded to release a series of cryptic tweets over the past several weeks, leading some to believe he may be on his way out of Buffalo. But with Tuesday’s reported restructuring of the wide receiver’s deal, it appears, in fact, the league’s fifth-leading receiver from last season isn’t going anywhere.

