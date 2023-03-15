ORCHARD PARK — Following weeks of speculation regarding the rumored departure of Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, any potential unrest was quelled on Tuesday night when ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that the team had agreed to restructure Diggs’ current contract to create additional salary cap space.
Diggs displayed apparent frustration during and after the Bills’ playoff defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals and proceeded to release a series of cryptic tweets over the past several weeks, leading some to believe he may be on his way out of Buffalo. But with Tuesday’s reported restructuring of the wide receiver’s deal, it appears, in fact, the league’s fifth-leading receiver from last season isn’t going anywhere.
Yates reported that the Bills converted Diggs’ base salary into a signing bonus, which created $5.4 million in additional cap space. The reported move comes a day after the Bills reportedly agreed to restructure the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and pass rusher Von Miller, which created $32 million in cap space. Buffalo entered the offseason well over the cap, but after a series of reported moves, the team is now in a favorable position with free agency set to officially open on Wednesday evening.
In addition to the reported restructuring of Diggs’ deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Buffalo also plans to tender restricted free agent cornerback Dane Jackson for $2.7 million. Jackson was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.