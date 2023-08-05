ORCHARD PARK — Early on during the Bills ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage, safety Damar Hamlin took off on a blitz from the left edge, running unabated toward Matt Barkley. Before reaching Barkley, Hamlin diverted his path to avoid contacting the Bills quarterback, who, as usual, was donning the red non-contact jersey, as all NFL signal-callers do during practice.
As soon as he passed Barkley, Hamlin expected a whistle from the NFL officials on site at Friday’s scrimmage. But to his dismay, the nearest official did not blow the play dead. Suddenly realizing his impactful play would not be rewarded, Hamlin threw his arms into the air, displaying his exasperation at what had just happened. He wanted the sack.
Of all the checkpoints he’s crossed since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in January, of all the obstacles he’s cleared throughout that time, of all the moments he’s experienced, none were more significant than what, in most cases, would have been deemed a meaningless play during a preseason scrimmage.
Months of working to regain his physical and mental wherewithal. Weeks of re-acclimation to a competitive environment. All led to a moment where Hamlin seemed to put all the outside noise aside to focus on the task at hand — making a play on the ball, and in this case, the quarterback.
Upon realizing the official had not stopped the play, the competitive juices flowing through Hamlin were apparent, with his arms raised and his face contorted as if to say, “What the heck?”
Many have spent months wondering if, when the time comes, Hamlin would be capable of returning to the form that earned him a role on the team a season ago and prove he is ready to put the past away and focus on football rather than his ongoing recovery from such a traumatic incident. On Friday at Highmark Stadium, particularly in the moments after speeding past Barkley, it seemed Hamlin’s focus was undivided. Instead, it was honed squarely on proving himself worthy of a roster spot, which remains anything but guaranteed for the third-year safety.
“If you stay in the moment, it allows you to process it when you’re there,” said Hamlin post-practice.
During his time speaking with reporters on the field after the session, Hamlin revealed that, although his focus shifted to football once he made his way onto the turf, there were moments before he made his way out of the tunnel that once again caused him to reflect on how far he has come, as he has done so often over the past several months.
“It was a moment putting on my pads,” said the Bills safety. “Once I tried to snuggle back into this tight jersey with the shorter pads, just that process right there was kind of like one of those moments for me. And then just walking out here on the field, that was one of the biggest moments as well. So much energy just flowed out.”
Hamlin said that taking this next step brought with it a bit of uncertainty. With so much excitement surrounding the ‘Return of the Blue and Red,’ and with Hamlin still undergoing his recovery process, there was plenty of unknown surrounding Friday’s event.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go. I didn’t know how I was going to react, you know,” he said. “But I got so much love for the game and love for the sport, you know what I’m saying? You learn so much about yourself and about life through playing this game. It’s so much passion behind it.”
But once he got the pre-scrimmage jitters out of the way, Hamlin’s passion was on full display throughout the session, overflowing once the final whistle was blown and his mother, father, brother, and several others walked down the grandstand steps, through the gate and onto the field to greet him. As he welcomed his family, Hamlin grinned from ear to ear before embracing those who made their way onto the turf.
“Man, it’s a packed house. My cousin’s here, my friend’s here, my grandma is here — everybody’s here,” he said. “It’s my grandma’s birthday, too. It was yesterday. So. Happy birthday, Grandma.”
Hamlin then joked his grandmother was turning 36.
Even with one of the most significant moments of his preseason progression having just concluded, the always upbeat Hamlin still managed to provide a bit of levity to the moment, once again displaying the magnetizing personality he’s exhibited throughout returning to the field this spring.
Friday was another memorable night for No. 3, perhaps the most memorable yet in his return to the NFL playing field.
BLUE HELMET
Allen trotted through the tunnel at the start of the scrimmage wearing a blue alternate-style Bills helmet, similar to last season when he ran out wearing a red helmet. While the unique headgear drew a response from the crowd and many media members in attendance, who flooded social media with images of the quarterback wearing the blue helmet, it has been previously reported that the team has no intention of wearing an alternate helmet this season, including the 1990s era red helmet that a large portion of the fan base has been clamoring for throughout the past few offseasons.
KINCAID IN FRONT OF FANS
Dalton Kincaid has had very few low moments since being drafted by the Bills. But in his first opportunity to perform in front of a packed crowd of fans, he made his most noticeable blunder of the preseason.
After struggling during perimeter blocking drills during Thursday’s practice, Kincaid experienced another training camp blemish during the ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ scrimmage, dropping a well-thrown ball from Josh Allen on a pass intended for the rookie tight end over the middle, where the quarterback-tight end duo has picked the defense apart throughout camp. Kincaid had been nearly perfect on passes thrown his way before Friday night, but he failed to make the play on one of the few opportunities he was afforded during the scrimmage.
“There’s definitely some bumps along the way,” said Kincaid after practice. “I think, more than anything, it’s just getting on the same page and being on the same page with Josh on everything.”
One could attribute the drop to some nervousness on the part of Kincaid, who was competing in front of a massive crowd of fans for the first time since becoming a professional. After the scrimmage concluded, the rookie provided his impressions of the fan environment inside Highmark Stadium during the event, which has caused him to look toward the team’s home opener with great anticipation.
“Up in Rochester, they’ve definitely been making their presence felt. But this is definitely a whole different experience,” said the rookie. “In a positive way, absolutely. It’s awesome to see all these people come out here. And if this is anything close to what a home game’s like, it’s gonna be fun.”
Kincaid was not the only Bills tight end to drop a pass during the scrimmage as, on the very next play, Dawson Knox failed to come down with a catch that was a bit more challenging, as linebacker Terrel Bernard was in tight coverage on the play and may have gotten a hand on the pass. It wasn’t all bad for the team’s TE group on Friday, as Quintin Morris continued his productive summer with a touchdown reception during red zone work. Morris has made his presence felt since training camp opened at St. John Fisher University two weeks ago, proving to be a reliable target behind the team’s top two options at the position.
SHERFIELD SHINING
Along with Morris’ big night, Trent Sherfield also produced a couple of big plays on Friday, as the Bills new wide receiver recorded two touchdown receptions, both of which came during red zone work. Early during the period, Allen found Sherfield wide open in the flat for an easy score. Later, Sherfield secured a toe-tapping grab in the back of the end zone on a pass thrown by one of the team’s backup quarterbacks. Although a whistle had been blown during the play before the ball was released, the players in the secondary continued to compete, and Sherfield came away with the reception, prompting the official nearest the play to signal touchdown.
One of the team’s newest targets made an immediate impression on Allen upon his arrival in the offseason, and it appears the duo has continued to gain chemistry as training camp has progressed.
O-LINE STRUGGLES
Friday was not a banner evening for the Bills’ offensive line, as the group’s preseason struggles cropped up once again in front of 35,000 fans who attended the ‘Return of the Blue and Red.’
Early in the scrimmage, a 30-yard run from running back James Cook was aided by a gaping hole created by tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Connor McGovern on the left side. But aside from the big burst from the second-year RB, Buffalo’s first-team front-five, which on Friday consisted of Dawins, McGovern, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown, found it challenging to gain any level of consistency both against the pass rush and in the running game.
Before Cook’s sizeable gain, during the previous period where the first-team offense and defense lined up, the Bills No. 1 running back was stuffed at the line of scrimmage by linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Then, on the following play, edge rusher Leonard Floyd broke through for a tackle for loss on a handoff to RB Damien Harris. Safety Cam Lewis and EDGE Shaq Lawson added run stops near or behind the line of scrimmage, while EDGE Greg Rousseau recorded a sack and EDGE Shane Ray also impacted the pass rush on several occasions before team drills were through.
Dawkins downplayed the struggles exhibited by the offensive line after Day 6 of training camp. But some of the same challenges the group faced the other day reared their ugly heads on Friday, drawing cause for concern regarding the unit’s development. Time is becoming short for this group to show signs of steady progression, with the first preseason game just around the corner and the season opener soon to follow.
Contrary to what Dawkins said the other day, when he commented on the back-and-forth competition between the O-line and D-line, thus far during camp, there have been far more bright moments for the team’s defensive front.
POSITIONAL BATTLES
After a few days of rookie O’Cyrus Torrence competing with the first-team offense to begin team drills, Bates was reinserted into the starting five to begin Friday’s scrimmage. Elsewhere, at middle linebacker, Dodson remained the first man up with the first-team defense, while cornerback Dane Jackson began the scrimmage opposite Tre’Davious White.
At this point of training camp, it appears as if, of the three most significant positional battles on the Bills’ roster, that right guard is the most in question. With that said, it’s looking more and more like the team will begin the year with Bates, Dodson and Jackson as starters at their respective positions.
BASS BOMB
The field goal unit made its way onto the field in the final moments of the scrimmage, with kicker Tyler Bates blasting a 55-yard field goal dead center through the uprights, drawing a nice cheer from the crowd. It was Bass’ only test of the evening and he passed it with flying colors, seemingly picking up right where he left off at the end of a successful 2022 season.
OLIVER OUT?
Ed Oliver suddenly disappeared during team drills on Friday, only to reemerge from the blue medical tent on the sideline moments later. The Bills defensive tackle later rejoined a huddle of players near the sideline without his helmet, instead with a play sheet in hand, serving as a non-participant for the remainder of the period.
Oliver’s status will be something to monitor when the team heads back to St. John Fisher to resume training camp on Sunday morning. Practice is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.
Both CB Taron Johnson and LB Matt Milano missed Friday’s scrimmage with general soreness.