BERGEN — In recent seasons, there haven’t been many girls soccer programs in Section V that have been better than Byron-Bergen.
And despite the immense success that the Bees have enjoyed over the years, it seems as though they just keep getting better and better. Once again, Byron-Bergen appears to be on that same track come this fall.
Fresh off of two straight New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinal appearances, Byron-Bergen could be bringing back its best squad in program history despite some key losses to graduation, but the Bees aren’t heading into the season with that mindset.
“The make-up always changes,” Byron-Bergen head coach Wayne Hill said. “The skill level might be comparable but the personalities or stress levels that the incoming player might be seeing opposed to what the outgoing player might have dealt with, it’s always different. There’s a little measure that I always like to use. I have two seniors on the call right now and what I like to do is go back and look at how they were in ninth grade and compare it this year’s incoming ninth-grade class. And I like to say ‘Are we making progress in modified and JV so that the incoming ninth-grade is better than the outgoing 12th grade when they were ninth-graders.’ For the last three years I can say yes. But it doesn’t mean anything until you get on the field. Accolades sound great, but actions win games. The prospect of rebuilding is not one I ever want to experience, I just want to reload. Will we have to change a formation? Sure, we might have to. A graduating senior held their own for three or four years and an incoming freshman is going to struggle with a varsity schedule and stuff. We expect them to play their hardest, to play their best, we will support them and the program moves on.”
Moving to that next level certainly won’t be easy.
In rolling through the regular season in 2022, capturing a Section V Class C2 title, cruising to a Far West Regional title and advancing to the Class C state Final Four, Byron-Bergen outscored its opponents 142-8. In all, the Bees would finish an impressive 22-1, eventually falling in a heartbreaker, 2-1, to Section III’s Sauquoit Valley in the semifinals.
Regardless of the loss, this is something that the program has continued to be building toward, year in and year out.
“I definitely think our soccer program is a really good soccer program,” senior Victoria Rogoyski said. “We have awesome coaches and we definitely get players ready from modified all the way up through varsity.”
Last season followed a 2021 campaign that saw Byron-Bergen go 19-4 and win the first of its two straight Class C2 titles. That fall, the Bees beat the same Frewsburg team from Section VI in the Class C Far West Regional final that it did last season before they dropped a 2-0 contest to Section VIII’s Carle Place in the semifinals.
Over the past four years, Byron-Bergen has combined to go an impressive 67-13-1, including a Section V Class C2 title game loss to Geneseo in 2020 and Class C1 semifinal loss to Williamson in 2019.
This group of athletes, for better or worse, have known for a while that they would have the opportunity to do something special.
“Honestly, when we first started,” senior Mackenzie Hagen said about when this group knew that could be talented. “The older girls were really good and they were amazing to look up to and they really taught us everything.”
This fall, the Bees are looking to bring things to another level as they will be returning four of its five Genesee Region League All-Stars from 2022, including All-State selections in Hagen and Mia Gray, as well as Emma Starowitz and Ava Gray. Those four players have combined for 10 GR All-Star selections throughout their careers.
And it’s not really a secret as to how they keep it going.
“We work really hard in the offseason to maintain everything, even just getting together as a group, seeing each other before the season,” Ava Gray said. “It really just bonds us more throughout the summer. So when we get to the season we’re not getting ready for games because we’re already ready. And on top of that, we work at it in practices before the season.”
“Clearly it’s been fun,” Hill added. “They’re a great group of girls to work with, present team and past teams. The success has been — we’re glad to have it but you can’t count on it. Everyone looks great on paper in the fall. You never know what‘s going to happen with injuries or if someone plays a better game than you. Sometimes we’re a little lackadaisical or off our game a little bit and somebody is going to beat us. We got lucky last year, we went undefeated, but the year before we didn’t. Our league is good. We’ve really scheduled some tough non-league games this year so we’re hoping that keeps us fresh and focused for a little bit longer. But, when August 21 rolls around we all put our shoes on, we go out and play and see how we do.”
Leading the way back this year will be the aforementioned Mia Gray, who is the two-time reigning GR Player of the Year. Still just entering her junior season, Gray had another outstanding season last fall as she finished with 43 goals and 24 assists.
Meanwhile, Hagen put together another fantastic season for the Bees as well with 33 goals and 22 assists, both good for second on the team.
Ava Gray finished with three goals and eight assists last season, while helping lead the impressive defense, while Starowitz added 18 goals and 22 assists for the potent Bees offensive attack.
Yet, whereas in other sports such as football team players may stick together in their offseason work, soccer has always been a little different as each player seems to each go their separate way. However, it has continued to work for Hill and the Bees.
“Some play for the Byron-Bergen Sting, others play for the Flash, or Rush, or the Lancers and others play for other programs as well. For soccer, they all get their time in,” Coach Hill said. “We have a wonderful conditioning program that starts in July and we’ve had modified all the way up through seniors at it. They’re running with the parachutes, running with the weighted sleds, they are running the hills, all sorts of ball drills with some scrimmages at the end. It’s been hot and humid but the kids have been out putting their time in, so you know their dedication is there. They’ve seen what this summer program brings to them at the start of the season. So they are enthusiastic and enjoying the pain.”
Even with what they have coming back, the Bees do know that they will have some shoes to fill.
The Bees will be losing a GR all-star in Ava Wagoner, as well as longtime varsity players Kendall Phillips and Emma Dormann, among others. However, every fall there is a level of pressure that the teams has begun to feel over the years, no matter who will be on the pitch.
“I think they feel the pressure,” Hill said. “Last year we didn’t know how to deal with the pressure. We had people right from the get-go saying stuff like, first game, ‘oh, my God, you guys are going to states.’ Listen, that’s three months away, a lot can happen. So they pressure that they were putting on themselves was a little different than the pressure of what other outside people were putting on them. It was a little overwhelming. There were times that we had to pull people in and say ‘let it go, we just have this one game that’s in front of us.’ As far as the pressure, it’s there but they do a good job of staying focused and just being in the game on the day that they’re playing.”
“I think the pressure, kind of, motivates us,” added Ava Gray. “It’s good to have the pressure push you and always want to do better and wanting to win. It really makes us keep going as hard as we do, always.”
Now the newest season is nearly in front of them, and for some it will be their final high school campaign. In a way, much of what they’ve done in the past won’t matter later this month when 2023 kicks off.
And Byron-Bergen definitely isn’t done yet.
“I’m excited but I’m also sad because I don’t want it to end,” Hagen said. “But I know we’re going to do amazing things, so I’m excited to get going. I think we just have to work together as a team and just do our best.”
“It’s been an amazing experience,” added Rogoyski. “Being able to reflect on our league and how we did with all our games, it really is very special. I’m honored to be able to say that I’ve been to states twice.”
They Bees are scheduled to begin the regular season at Lyndonville/Barker, while they will have tough non-league games with the likes of Mercy, Aquinas and Nichols along the way as they hope to get those two wins that they’ve come up short on the past two seasons.
“We strive to do something different every year,” Hill said. “We’ll add a few new wrinkles that we didn’t do last year. We’re always learning, players and coaches. There are plenty of coaches who will go out and tell their players that they have to play somewhere else to improve their competition. I agree with that. But at the same token, coaches have to go out and get better. I’ve taken a couple of more classes, went to some seminars, coached a premier team and I’ve learned a couple more things this year. Hopefully we’ll be able to take some of that and have some success on the field. If not, it’s still a learning experience. Success or failure, as long as we’re learning we’re good.”