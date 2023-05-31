Canisius College and Batavia High School alumnus Griffin Della Penna was named as an All-American Honorable Mention for the Jim Nantz Award, which is awarded by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America (STAA). During his time at Canisius, Della Penna served in multiple capacities in the Digital Media department, handling play-by-play, analyst and sideline duties. Della Penna also served as the Multimedia Reporter for the Canisius athletic department, where he had multiple on-camera appearances per week throughout the calendar year. Della Penna graduated from Canisius this spring. Photo provided