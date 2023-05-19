Rochester moves onto Conference Finals for first time since 2004 after third-round sweep of Toronto
ROCHESTER — The oldest rivalry in the American Hockey League will be renewed in the fourth round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as the Rochester Americans have advanced to meet the Hershey Bears in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals.
The Amerks, who have won six straight after dropping their first two games of the postseason, are moving onto the Conference Finals for the first time since 2004 after completing a third-round sweep of the top-seeded Toronto Marlies with an 8-4 win in Game 3 of the North Division Finals earlier tonight at The Blue Cross Arena. It was Rochester’s first series sweep since eliminating Hamilton in the opening round of 2005 playoffs and their first series win at home since defeating Hamilton in the Division Finals in 2004.
The Bears, meanwhile, also completed their sweep over the Hartford Wolf Pack by way of a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals earlier tonight at XL Center.
The fourth-round series will mark the eighth meeting in the postseason between the AHL’s two cornerstone franchises and the first since Rochester swept Hershey in the 2000 Conference Finals. The Amerks are 6-1 all-time in playoff series against the Bears.
The best-of-seven series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Hershey on Tuesday, May 23 at GIANT Center. Rochester will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29 at The Blue Cross Arena, and if necessary, Game 6 on Friday, June 2.
Below is the full fourth-round schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:
Game 1 | Tuesday, May 23 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center
Game 2 | Thursday, May 25 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center
Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena
Game 4 | Monday, May 29 – Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena
*Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 – Rochester at Hershey| 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center
*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 – Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena
*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 – Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center
*if necessary
Tickets for Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday.