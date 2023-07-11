ROCHESTER — The Rochester Red Wings are proud to announce the success of their second annual Intentional Walk, presented by WEGMANS, to benefit the BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF ROCHESTER, the BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF GENEVA, and BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF GREATER ROCHESTER. The event, held at Innovative Field, saw participants achieve a record-setting total of 521 miles while raising over $10,000 in support of these mentorship programs.
The six-day Intentional Walk commenced on Tuesday, July 4, and concluded with the final out of the Red Wings’ home game on Sunday, July 9. The Red Wings set an initial goal of reaching 500 miles during the walk/run.
“We are thrilled to announce that we not only met our goal but exceeded it, reaching a remarkable 521 miles,” said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. “The response from our full-time and part-time staff, as well as members of the community, has been truly inspiring. We are incredibly grateful to Wegmans and everyone else who participated and supported this event, helping us raise over $10,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester. Our hope is that this event will support their effort in fostering positive development among the youth in our community.”
The Intentional Walk saw participation from notable community leaders, the likes of Congressman JOE MORELLE, County Executive ADAM BELLO, Rochester Mayor MALIK EVANS, United Way President and CEO JAIME SAUNDERS, and Zweigle’s CEO JULIE CAMARDO, who actively walked alongside Red Wings CEO NAOMI SILVER, GM DAN MASON, their staff, and fans. BRETT SOBIERASKI, who ran 50-straight marathons through eight states in honor of late RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, lent his expertise, contributing three hours and 18 miles to the cause Saturday afternoon.
All four Rochester news outlets, SPECTRUM NEWS, 8 WROC (CBS), 10 WHEC (NBC), and 13 WHAM (ABC) participated in the event, in addition to dedicating coverage to all six days of the walk.
“We are immensely grateful for the participation and support of our community leaders, celebrities, and local media in the second annual Intentional Walk. Their involvement not only brought attention to the event but also underscored their commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of young people. Their dedication and active participation have truly exemplified the spirit of community and generosity that we strive for as the Rochester Red Wings. We extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them for their invaluable contributions.” Mason said.
The Red Wings also partnered with M/BODY to offer unique experiences at the ballpark during the Intentional Walk. A yoga session in the outfield (Saturday) and spin classes (Thursday) took place throughout the week with a portion of the proceeds contributing to the charitable donations made to the aforementioned organizations.
“This year’s Intentional Walk, presented by Wegmans, has been an overwhelming success, thanks to the collective efforts of the Rochester community, our partners, and the Red Wings organization. We are proud to have been able to contribute to the important work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester,” Mason concluded.
For more information on the Intentional Walk and future Red Wings events, please visit RedWingsBaseball.com.