ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region athletes performed well at a full-league meet at RIT on Friday, with each program within the Rochester Winter Track League making the trip to the city for an exciting night of indoor track.
Perry’s Isabel Swyers won the pole vault, highlighting a strong effort from the Yellowjackets girls’ and boys’ teams, vaulting 09-06 for the victory. Zac Narowski finished in a tie for second in the pole vault (11-00), while Isaac Evans rounded out Perry’s top-five inishers with a third-place finish in the 1000-meter run (2:53.23) and a fourth-place finish in the 600-meter run (1:33.98).