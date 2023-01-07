NFL commissioner Roger Goodell penned an open letter to fans regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning.

“Damar Hamlin’s inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country,” Goodell wrote, per NFL.com.

FieldLevelMedia