BATAVIA — Fresh off of a big win over Greece Athena on Friday night, Batavia was right back at it on Saturday and kept the momentum going with a resounding win over Attica in the opening round of the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament at Dwyer Stadium.
Batavia put up 10 runs in the first and got a solid start from Sawyer Siverling as it advanced past Attica 14-1 to move to the title game.
After Siverling set Attica down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, the Batavia offense would get all it would need, and more, in the home half.
Cole Grazioplene led off with a walk and stole second before he scored on an RBI single from Siverling for the early lead. Siverling would eventually reach third and score on a sacrifice fly from Mekhi Fortes to make it 2-0.
Dane Dombrowski and Evan Alexander then proceeded to single and Dombrowski would cross to make it 3-0 on an Attica error off the bat of Bronx Buchholz. Jameson Motyka would then walk before Maggio Buchholz singled to bring in a pair and make it 5-0, still with just one out.
An infield single from Aidan Anderson and a Grazioplene RBI single to center made it 7-0 before Dombrowksi capped the opening inning with a three-run double to make it 10-0.
Attica would get one back in the top of the second. Dan Bialek doubled to lead off the inning and with one out Braden Allein singled to put runners on the corners. Justin Stockweather then singled home Bialek but that was all Attica could muster on the day.
Siverling would end up going 3 2/3 innings and he allowed just the one run on four hits, while he didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.
Siverling would later add an RBI single in the third, while Ryan Fazio had an RBI single in the fourth and Trevor Cole wrapped up the scoring with a two-run single, also in the fourth, for the final score.
Thomas Green came on in relief for Attica and was solid. Over his three innings of work he allowed four runs on just two hits, while he walked three and struck out three.
Attica dropped to 6-5 on the season, while Batavia moved to 8-5.