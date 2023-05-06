BATAVIA — Another chapter of the Notre Dame/Oakfield-Alabama rivalry played out on Saturday afternoon in the second game of the opening round of the annual Batavia Rotary Club Tournament at Dwyer Stadium. And for the second time this spring, the Fighting Irish got the best of the Hornets.
Notre Dame took advantage of some suspect O-A defense in the fifth inning to score five times, while the Fighting Irish got more solid pitching as they came away with a 5-2 win to advance to the championship game against Batavia.
After having been no-hit for the first four innings, Notre Dame was finally able to get to O-A starter Colton Yasses, who was excellent on the day.
Leading off the frame down 2-0, Hayden Groff grounded to third but the ball was bobbled by Brayden Smith, who compounded things by throwing the ball away to first, allowing Groff to reach second. Groff would then advance to third on a groundout from Jordan Welker before he scored on Notre Dame’s first hit of the day, a single to left from Chase Cummings, that cut the lead to one.
Chase Antinore then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, which Yasses opted to throw to second, not getting Cummings, and everyone was safe. Jimmy Fanara then walked to load the bases with one out.
With the infield drawn in, Jay Antinore grounded to second, but the throw from Brendon Wescott bounced off the glove of catcher Aiden Warner, which allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score.
Bryceton Berry then followed with a two-run single to left that just snuck through Smith and shortstop Kyle Porter for a 5-2 lead.
Jaden Sherwood got the start for the Fighting Irish and went the first five innings, while he allowed two runs on six hits, he didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Berry struck out one over the final two innings to get the save, working around a two-out hit batter in the seventh.
O-A took the lead in the top of the fourth after two were out and nobody was on. David Schnauffer and Austin Pangrazio each singled off of Sherwood before Porter singled to right to make it 1-0. Pangrazio would then score on a passed ball but that was all the Hornets could get.
O-A had also managed two out rallies in the first and the fifth against Sherwood but were unable to capitalize.
Yasses went the distance and allowed just two hits, while he walked a pair and struck out eight as O-A dropped to 8-2.
Notre Dame stayed unbeaten at 12-0.