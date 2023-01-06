BATAVIA — Two defending sectional champions, two 6-1 teams, three 1,000-point scorers between them and two championship head coaches. Thursday’s Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament final had all the makings of a classic, and that’s precisely what it turned out to be.
A back-and-forth affair finished in favor of Notre Dame, with the Irish seizing a 46-45 victory over Pavilion to take home their second consecutive Rotary Club tourney title. Pavilion began the game red-hot, seizing an immediate five-point lead, but things quickly turned in Notre Dame’s favor, as they controlled much of the game while leading by as many as 12 during the first half. However, not to be denied, Pavilion stormed back, led by a phenomenal second half from Karlee Zinkievich and made it a tight game down the stretch. But behind a herculean effort from tourney MVP Emma Sisson, Notre Dame was able to hold on and take home the one-point win.
“Emma not only did a really nice job defending Karlee, but also took over the game offensively in big moments,” said Notre Dame head coach Tom McCulley. “She deserved that MVP trophy. Emma played the best game of anyone on the floor tonight. I’m very proud of her and all the girls.”
Sisson scored a game-high 23 points in the title game, sinking three-of-three 3-pointers en route to a strong offensive showing. Amelia McCulley also put forth a notable effort, scoring 10 points to aid her team’s winning effort. McCulley was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with Zinkievich, who finished with 15 points, five assists and five steals, and Pavilion’s Lauren Kingsley, who finished the title game with 16 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks. Kingsley’s performance was the Gophers’ driving force early in the game.
Notre Dame’s Avelin Tomidy was honored with the Ray Shirtz Self Above Service Award, honoring a player that does all the little things to help her team win. Tomidy secured 12 rebounds and recorded four steals in the win.
“Our team is fighting through some illness, so we were down a starter and Amelia was battling through it all game as well,” added McCulley. “With all that was going on, I asked people to step up. Avelin did an outstanding job defensively on the interior. In the end it was a great team victory in a fantastic Rotary Club Tournament. Everyone gave the team what they had and, as a coach, that is very satisfying to see.”
Batavia’s Anna Varland and Pembroke’s Karli Houseknecht were also named to the All-Tournament Team. Pembroke defeated Batavia, 45-41, in the consolation game, with Houseknecht scoring a team-high 13 points and Varland contributing a strong effort as well.
