The Notre Dame girls took home the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament title for the second straight season. Provided

BATAVIA — Two defending sectional champions, two 6-1 teams, three 1,000-point scorers between them and two championship head coaches. Thursday’s Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Tournament final had all the makings of a classic, and that’s precisely what it turned out to be.

A back-and-forth affair finished in favor of Notre Dame, with the Irish seizing a 46-45 victory over Pavilion to take home their second consecutive Rotary Club tourney title. Pavilion began the game red-hot, seizing an immediate five-point lead, but things quickly turned in Notre Dame’s favor, as they controlled much of the game while leading by as many as 12 during the first half. However, not to be denied, Pavilion stormed back, led by a phenomenal second half from Karlee Zinkievich and made it a tight game down the stretch. But behind a herculean effort from tourney MVP Emma Sisson, Notre Dame was able to hold on and take home the one-point win.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags