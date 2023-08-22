The one thing that the GLOW Region isn’t short on is cross country stars.
For years, while other sports may get all the spotlights, these runners in the local area have been getting it done every fall. From perennial league and sectional contenders to up-and-coming distance athletes, every week someone is breaking a record or setting a new personal mark.
Last fall, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba just missed out on a Section V Class D title, though soon-to-be senior Connor Domoy was the overall individual champion, with teammate Logan Clark taking fifth. Meanwhile, Byron-Bergen has been nipping at the tails of OAE and captured the Section V Class D2 title last season, with Lincoln McGrath taking the individual patch.
Here is a look at some of the boys cross country runners to keep an eye on as the season commences:
(Athletes are listed in alphabetical order)
SIMON AGUILAR, GENESEO — Another of the up-and-coming LCAA runners, he had a strong ninth-grade season with a 22nd-place finish in Class D with a time of 18:20.3, while he was ninth at the GR/LCAA meet with a time of 18:26.33.
BEN BRUNDAGE, KENDALL — Entering his final campaign with the Eagles, Brundage is a two-time GR All-Star who keeps getting better every season. As a junior he ran a personal best 18:05 5K last season and took 21st in Class D1 with a time of 18:19.7, while he also finished in the top 100 at the McQuaid Invite.
ERIC BURNETT, LETCHWORTH — Still just entering his sophomore season, he had an impressive fall last year, which included taking fifth at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 18:09.48, while he would go on to finish a solid 19th at the Class D Championship with a time of 18:14.6.
LOGAN CLARK, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — About to enter his junior season, this two-time GR All-Star finished fourth out of 210 runners at the East Aurora Invitational, placed eighth at the Alden Invitational, finished second at the league championship and finished fifth in overall in Class D (fifth in Class D1) with a time of 17:03.
CONNOR DOMOY, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — One of the best around, this soon-to-be senior was named a GR All-Star for the third season last fall. Domoy finished undefeated in all league meets and Western New York meets this fall, finished with the second fastest time — 15.57.1 — in all of Section V at the sectional championships, winning in Class D, and he broke a 40 year-old program record at McQuaid.
EVERETT HARTZ, PEMBROKE — Came onto the scene last season picking up his first GR All-Star selection as a junior. He will be coming off of a season in which he finished with a personal best 5K of 18:03, took seventh at the league championship and captured fifth in Division II.
LINCOLN MCGRATH, BYRON-BERGEN — About to enter his final season, McGrath picked up his fourth GR All-Star selection last fall. The perennial Bees all-star finished eighth overall at the Class D Championship as a junior and won the Class D2 individual title, while he also ran a best time of 16:22 in the three-mile.
MATTHEW MULVANEY, LIVONIA — Finished off his junior season with a 24th-place finish at the Section V Class C Championship with a time of 19:10.7, while he was 16th at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 18:42.59.
JUSTIN SCHECTER, WAYLAND-COHOCTON — Took 30th at the GR/LCAA Championship but stepped that up a notch at the Class C Championship when he finished 20th with a time of 18:55.3.
ROMAN SMITH, BYRON-BERGEN — Another of the strong Bees runners, Smith grabbed his first league all-star selection as a sophomore last fall. He finished seventh overall at the Class D2 championship with a time of 18:53.6, while he was also 18th at the GR/LCAA Championship meet,
DONAVIN SOLIS, BATAVIA — Put together a strong junior campaign for the Blue Devils that was capped off with a 27th-place finish at the Section V Class B championship with a time of 18:24.
FINN SOUCY, AVON — Capped off his sophomore season with a solid 15th-place finish in Class D with a time of 18:12.4, while he was also 13th at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 18:37.09.
ELI WILLIAMS, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — Coming into his own, Williams placed 31st at the East Aurora Invite, 70th at the McQuaid Invite, 52nd at the Alden Bulldog Stampede, 14th at the league championship and 18th at the Class D1 championship with a time of 18:14.2, while he was fifth or better in all league meets. Entering his junior season, he is already a two-time GR All-Star.