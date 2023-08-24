Earlier this week, we took a look at some of the top boys cross country runners that will be returning this fall and now it’s time to shed some light on some of the best girls that will be taking to the trails.
Dansville was the lone local team to capture a Section V title last fall when the Mustangs edged second-place Wayland-Cohocton in Class C, though a number of other teams had strong sectional finishes, including Batavia taking fourth in Class B, Attica, Bath-Haverling and Livonia finishing 5-7 in Class C, Oakfield taking third in Class D, followed by Geneseo at sixth.
Meanwhile, plenty of girls put together impressive seasons, both in the league and at the sectional championships, and they will be back this fall for at least one more run at it.
(All athletes are listed in alphabetical order)
HOPE AMMARELL, WAYLAND-COHOCTON — As a ninth-grader, Ammarell was one of a number of solid young runners for the Eagles. At the Section V Class C Championship she took 10th, just behind teammate Rachael Gray, with a time of 21:58. Meanwhile, at the GR/LCAA Championship 5K she finished in 13th, the top runner for Way-Co, with a time of 21:57.92.
EMERY BLUM, NOTRE DAME — In just her ninth-grade season last fall, Blum picked up her first Genesee Region League All-Star selection. She finished the 2022 season with a top 5K time of 22:34 (ran at the Section V championship), while she was the runner-up in Division III at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 22:59.
ELISA BODIN, HORNELL — In just her eighth-grade season, Bodin had a huge day at the Section V Class B Championship meet when she finished sixth with a time of 20:39.5.
OLIVIA BREEDEN, PEMBROKE — As a sophomore, she finished the 2022 season with a personal best of 21:06. A two-time Genesee Region League All-Star, Breeden would go on to take 28th at the Section V Class D Championship with a time of 21:59.5.
HANNAH BRUNDAGE, KENDALL — Quietly, she has put up a spectacular career heading into her final season with the Eagles. Another multi-time all-star (four GR nods), she finished with a personal best of 21:44 last season, while she was 19th at the sectional meet, 12th at the league championship and 15th at the Alexander Invitational.
MARIA GEARY, AVON — Entering just her sophomore campaign, Geary was the top runner for the Braves last fall. She took 15th at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 21:56.6, while at the GR/LCAA meet she was 10th with a time of 21:38.78.
BRIANNE HURLBURT, DANSVILLLE — She capped off her junior season with a seventh-place finish at the Section V Class C Championship last fall, while she also captured a strong ninth at the GR/LCAA Championship 5K with a time of 21:36.49.
CAROLINE LUFT, OAKFIELD-ALABAMA/ELBA — Shaping up to be another in the long line of strong OAE cross country runners, Luft will be entering her sophomore season with two GR All-Star selections already under her belt. Last fall she captured 13th at the McQuaid Invitational, fourth at the league championship and ninth at sectionals, while she also won three league meets.
BAILEY NIXON, ATTICA — One of the top cross country runners around, Nixon is still just entering her junior campaign, already having earned four Genesee Region League All-Star selections. With two years still left to go, she finished second in Division I at the league championship and sixth overall, fourth at the Alexander Invite and fourth at the Class C sectional meet with a season-best time of 20:38.
STEPHANIE ONDERDONK, BYRON-BERGEN — A two-time Genesee Region League All-Star, she has one year remaining to continue her already-strong career. As a junior she finished with a top time of 21:39, while she took 27th at the Section V Class D Championship with a time of 21:59.4, while she took 15th at the GR/LCAA Championship.
CAMPBELL RILEY, BATAVIA — Still just entering her junior season, Riley had a strong sophomore campaign, which included a third-place finish at the Section V Class B Championship with a time of 19:56.2. She also ran a solid time of 19:57.8 to finish in 11th at the Monroe County Coaches Invitational.
CATHERINE STALEY, GENESEO — As a sophomore Staley finished second at the GR/LCAA Championship with a time of 20:23.16, less than 15 seconds behind winner Charlotte Blake of Le Roy. Come the Class D Championship she was strong once again, taking sixth with a time of 20:22.6.
ALEXA WOLFE, BATH-HAVERLING — Another of the many strong young LCAA runners, Wolfe took 12th at the Section V Class C Championship as a ninth-grader with a time of 22:37.4, while at the GR/LCAA Championship meet she was 20th with a time of 22:45.31.