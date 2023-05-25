The Sabres captain is coming back.
After Buffalo was edged out of playoff contention this season, uncertainty developed regarding the future of veteran Kyle Okposo, who had spent seven seasons with the team, including this past campaign, during which he helped the Sabres gain steam as a young, up-and-coming squad that barely missed out on a playoff spot. While some believed Okposo, 35, may retire, others thought he might opt for free agency. But instead, the Sabres announced Wednesday they would re-sign their team leader to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.
“To be honest with you, I realized pretty quickly after the season,” recalled Okposo regarding his decision to pursue an extended future with the Sabres. “I took the couple weeks and just allowed to let myself decompress and emotionally reset, and I talked to the people that are around me in the inner circle, and I knew that my teammates would like me back, and that was definitely a factor. But just sitting down with my wife Danielle and just figuring out what the next step would look like, and it became pretty evident in those conversations that I wanted to play and that I was going to come back.”
Okposo is now entering his 17th NHL season, his eighth with the Sabres, none of which have ended in playoff appearances. The Sabres amassed 91 points a season ago, the highest total for Buffalo since the 2010-11 season. Last year, the Sabres captain totaled 28 points in 75 games while playing primarily alongside Zemgus Girgensons and Peyton Krebs.
“We can’t be scared of the expectations,” said Okposo. “Everybody’s writing rosy articles, ‘This team is becoming a good team. It’s a good team.’ And that’s great, but how do you do that with expectations? There are guys that are starting to get bigger contracts. There are guys that are starting to get noticed nationally. There will be lofty expectations next year, and we can’t run from that.”
Okposo cited “unfinished business” as a motivator to return to the team for the upcoming season.
“I’ve been through a lot here, as everybody knows, and I just think we’re scratching the surface,” he said. “And I think that it’s pretty evident by what’s happened in the playoffs this year that we’re not very far from the top of the mountain, and it’s something that I had set out to do when I had my introductory press conference. I did not know how much work was going to have to go into it, but I think that we’re extremely close.”
Okposo’s time with the Sabres began in the summer of 2016 when he signed a seven-year contract with the team and earned All-Star status his first season with the team. The longtime veteran has experienced some turbulence during his time in Buffalo, enduring a head injury that prompted an extended stay in the neurological ICU, which brought his first year with the team to an abrupt halt and threatened his career.
Now far removed from his scary injury and with the team trending in the right direction, Okposo is excited to be along for the ride.
“The time is now,” he said. “Our window, I think it’s opening. And we have to be prepared for that. And everybody has to come better, starting with me. And I think that that’s an expectation we have to set.”