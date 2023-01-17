The Sabres take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Feeling at home on the road, the Buffalo Sabres will look to get back on track when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Sabres have won 12 of their 19 road games this season and six of their past seven away from Buffalo, most recently earning a 5-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. They arrive in Chicago after another home defeat, as they fell 4-1 to the Florida Panthers on Monday.

FieldLevelMedia