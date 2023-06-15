BUFFALO — Sabres prospects will return to Buffalo in early July for the team’s annual Development Camp, which will be hosted at LECOM Harborcenter from July 2 to 6. Each on-ice session is free and open to the public.
Those prospects in attendance will participate in both on-ice and off-ice workouts, with the official camp roster being announced at a later date. Admittance to each session will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Per the Sabres’ website, the Development Camp aims to introduce prospective players to professional work habits and organizational standards. Players in attendance will become familiar with the team and the resources available to them through the Sabres’ development staff and performance team.
The full schedule for the camp is as follows:
- Sunday, July 2: 2-3 p.m.
- Monday, July 3: 12-1 p.m.
-Tuesday, July 4: Off day
- Wednesday, July 5: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
- Thursday, July 6: 3-on-3 prospect tournament, 9:15 a.m.