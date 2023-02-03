This week, the Sabres announced numerous upcoming events. NHL.com

BUFFALO — The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate literacy hubs to schools in Buffalo as a partner in the WNY Literacy Initiative, a collaborative effort aimed at improving literacy rates for children in Western New York.

The Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs will provide students in Buffalo schools with decodable books and resources that will support the ongoing work in schools to teach children to read using science-aligned instruction. In addition, the launch of the Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs is intended to highlight the critical role that literacy plays in determining educational and life outcomes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1