BUFFALO — The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate literacy hubs to schools in Buffalo as a partner in the WNY Literacy Initiative, a collaborative effort aimed at improving literacy rates for children in Western New York.
The Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs will provide students in Buffalo schools with decodable books and resources that will support the ongoing work in schools to teach children to read using science-aligned instruction. In addition, the launch of the Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs is intended to highlight the critical role that literacy plays in determining educational and life outcomes.
The Buffalo Sabres Foundation is partnering with Teach My Kid to Read, which will be responsible for building the literacy hubs and providing training for school personnel, and the WNY Education Alliance, which will support the project as part of the WNY Literacy Initiative.
To help celebrate Black History Month, the first Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hub will be opened at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center, Buffalo Public School -99, on Friday, Feb. 10.
As part of a multi-year project focused on improving literacy rates in the community, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation will donate additional literacy hubs to schools in Buffalo using findings from the first hub.
“We are proud to support the effort to help improve literacy rates in Buffalo by providing schools with literacy hubs,” said Rich Jureller, President of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. “The Buffalo Sabres Literacy Hubs represent an investment in the future of our community and reflect our commitment to creating a more equitable society in Western New York.”
---
About the Buffalo Sabres Foundation
The mission statement of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation is to identify and support organizations in Western New York which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.
Teach My Kid to Read
Teach My Kid to Read is a nonprofit organization working with library partners to create equitable access to resources that help all kids learn to read. Teach My Kid to Read creates awareness of resources like decodable books that help children practice critical reading skills and provides training and support in implementing literacy solutions such as literacy hubs. With library partners, Teach My Kid to Read levels the playing field to give every child the opportunity to learn to read, and to develop a lifelong love of learning.
WNY Education Alliance
The WNY Education Alliance is a non-profit organization committed to improving education in the Western New York area through advocacy, community engagement, and strategic partnerships.
WNY Literacy Initiative
The WNY Literacy Initiative is a collaborative effort of organizations whose mission is to improve literacy rates for students in Western New York.
SABRES ALUMNI BEER & WINE FESTIVAL RETURNS ON MARCH 30
The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association will host the 16th Buffalo Sabres Alumni Beer & Wine Festival on Thursday, March 30 at KeyBank Center from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event, co-sponsored by KeyBank, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Highmark BlueCross BlueShield of WNY and LECOM, will feature breweries, wineries and restaurants from Buffalo, Niagara-on-the-Lake and beyond.
Through the first 15 years of the event, the event has raised $1 million in funds to benefit breast cancer care in Western New York. Net proceeds from this year’s Beer & Wine Festival benefit the Elevate Salon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, which was made possible by the Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association.
“We are thrilled to bring back the Beer & Wine Festival for the first time in three years and to include some of our favorite local breweries as a new addition to our event,” Sabres Alumni president Rob Ray said. “The work that Roswell does is second to none, and it means so much to me and the rest of the Sabres alumni to be able to support them.”
Attendees will have a chance to sample some of the finest beer, wine and food that Western New York and Southern Ontario have to offer while socializing with Sabres legends and their wives. The festival will include auctions and raffles with unique items from the Buffalo Sabres and Sabres Alumni.
Tickets are $85 each and are available at sabres.com/winefest, the KeyBank Center Box Office, or by calling Amber Murphy at (716) 855-4452.
All attendees are asked to dress in business attire for the evening. There will be complimentary parking in the ramp on Illinois Street adjacent to KeyBank Center and guests can use the 100-level bridge entrance to enter the event.
Restaurants, breweries and wineries that are interested in participating can find more information or sign up by visiting Sabres.com/winefestvendor.
Sponsorship packages are also available for the event. Anyone interested in the sponsorship packages, which are outlined below, can contact Amber Murphy at (716) 855-4452 or amber.murphy@sabres.com for more information.
Champagne Sponsor - $10,000
Includes: 20 tickets to the Beer & Wine Festival, a sponsor gift from the Sabres Alumni Association, presenting sponsor recognition during the event and on Sabres.com, and 20 invitations to the VIP Cocktail reception in the Lexus Club prior to the event.
Chardonnay Sponsor - $5,000
Includes: 14 tickets to the Beer & Wine Festival, a sponsor gift from the Sabres Alumni Association, sponsorship recognition during the event and on Sabres.com, and 14 invitations to the VIP Cocktail reception in the Lexus Club prior to the event.
Merlot Sponsor - $2,500
Includes: 10 tickets to the Beer & Wine Festival, a sponsor gift from the Sabres Alumni Association, sponsorship recognition during the event and on Sabres.com, and 10 invitations to the VIP Cocktail reception in the Lexus Club prior to the event.
Riesling Sponsor - $1,000
Includes: Six tickets to the Beer & Wine Festival, a sponsor gift from the Sabres Alumni Association, sponsorship recognition during the event and on Sabres.com, and six invitations to the VIP Cocktail reception in the Lexus Club prior to the event.
Pinot Noir Sponsor - $500
Includes: Four tickets to the Beer & Wine Festival and sponsorship recognition during the event.
---
About the Elevate Salon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
The Elevate Salon is located on the first floor of Roswell Park’s Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center. It is a spa-like boutique for cancer patients complete with professional stylists, a selection of premium brand wigs, supportive retail products, gorgeous décor and seasonally appropriate hats and head coverings. Any patient experiencing hair loss due to cancer treatment can utilize the services provided in the Elevate Salon, which was made possible thanks to the Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association. To learn more about Roswell Park’s Elevate Salon, click here.