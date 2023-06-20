BUFFALO — The Sabres longest-tenured player is coming back for another season. The team announced Tuesday it had re-signed forward Zemgus Girgensons to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, welcoming back the 29-year-old alternate captain.
Girgensons’ new deal with Buffalo will prevent him from becoming an unrestricted free agent, which he was scheduled to leading into his 10th professional season — all of which have been with the Sabres. Girgensons has played in 625 career games, scoring 81 goals and contributing 93 assists. Last season, he tallied 18 points on 10 goals and eight assists in 80 games opposite captain Kyle Okposo, who the Sabres re-signed on May 25.
“Zemgus is, I would call it, a quiet leader, goes about his business but cares about his teammates and teammates care about him,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said in April. ”He’s literally the same every game. There’s very little drop off (or) ups and downs with him.”
It’s expected Girgensons had the opportunity to attract a multi-year deal on the open market but instead chose to return to Buffalo for another season. The Sabres finished the 2022-23 campaign 42-33-7 and just one point out of a wild card spot.