Alex Tuch (89) of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates with his teammates Owen Power (25), Tage Thompson (72), and Jeff Skinner (53) after he scored against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the TD Garden on December 31, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Rich Gagnon/Getty Images/TNS)

Winners of four straight and 5-1-1 in their past seven games, the Buffalo Sabres will look to keep rolling when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

The current winning streak comes after the Sabres dropped five of their previous six outings.

FieldLevelMedia