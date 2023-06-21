Shortly after announcing the team’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the 2023 Kraft Hockeyville celebration, the Sabres filled out their preseason slate, which includes their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 24.
The team’s first home preseason game is scheduled for Sept. 26 at KeyBank Center against the Boston Bruins. Here is the team’s complete preseason schedule:
Sunday, Sept. 24, Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m., Capital One Arena
Tuesday, Sept. 26, Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m., KeyBank Center
Wednesday, Sept. 27, Buffalo at Toronto, TBD, Joe Thornton Community Centre
Thursday, Sept. 28, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, Sept. 30, Columbus at Buffalo, 3 p.m., KeyBank Center
Wednesday, Oct. 4, Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m., Nationwide Arena
Friday, Oct. 6, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m., KeyBank Center