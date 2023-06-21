Sabres release 2023 preseason schedule

The Sabres released their complete preseason schedule on Wednesday afternoon. File photo

Shortly after announcing the team’s matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of the 2023 Kraft Hockeyville celebration, the Sabres filled out their preseason slate, which includes their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 24.

The team’s first home preseason game is scheduled for Sept. 26 at KeyBank Center against the Boston Bruins. Here is the team’s complete preseason schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 24, Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m., Capital One Arena

Tuesday, Sept. 26, Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m., KeyBank Center

Wednesday, Sept. 27, Buffalo at Toronto, TBD, Joe Thornton Community Centre

Thursday, Sept. 28, Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, Sept. 30, Columbus at Buffalo, 3 p.m., KeyBank Center

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m., Nationwide Arena

Friday, Oct. 6, Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m., KeyBank Center

