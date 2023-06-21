BUFFALO — Hours after announcing the re-signing of veteran Zemgus Girgensons on Tuesday afternoon, the Sabres revealed the signing of Lukas Rousek to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000.
The 24-year-old forward played 70 games with the Rochester Americans last season, helping lead the Amerks to the Calder Cup Eastern Conference final, posting 16 goals and a team-high 56 points. He added 12 points during 14 playoff contests. In addition to his time in Rochester, Rousek appeared in two games for the Sabres this past season, recording two points during his NHL debut on March 27.
The first year of Rousek’s new deal is a two-way contract, with the second year being a one-way deal.