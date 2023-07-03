BUFFALO — It’s been a busy start to the offseason for General Manager Kevyn Adams. Following the NHL Draft, free agency opened with a flurry of signings, including two significant deals made by the Sabres in hopes of upgrading their blue line.
Adams and company welcomed two veteran defensemen to Buffalo, with Erik Johnson signing a one-year deal worth $3.25 million and Connor Clifton inking a three-year deal worth an average annual value (AAV) of $3.33 million.
“It’s exciting,” said Adams leading up to the start of the Sabres’ development camp. “As we went through (the offseason), we identified an upgrade to our defense core would be critical for us to take the next step.”
Johnson, 35, won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and has appeared in 920 career games, which ranks tied for 20th among active NHL defensemen. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound veteran played in 63 games and recorded eight assists last season. Johnson is a former No. 1 overall pick (2006) and just one of three active defensemen to have been selected with the top pick of the NHL draft. Two of the other three happen to be fellow Sabres D Owen Power and Rasmus Dahlin.
Clifton, 28, recorded career highs in games played (78), goals (5), assists (18) and plus/minus rating (+20) a season ago, when he led all NHL defensemen with 2.34 power play goals allowed per 60 minutes of shorthanded ice time. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound sixth-year pro previously played under Sabres head coach Don Granato with the United States Hockey Team Development Program for two seasons.
“Erik Johnson, the career he’s had up to this point, a Stanley Cup Champion, and to have us at the top of his list is pretty exciting,” said Adams. “Connor Clifton, he’s our kind of guy. He’s competitive, he’s a great character person, he’s going to help our group. He’s a good skater, physical presence, he has a real familiarity with the way we want and need to play as a team.”
Buffalo also re-signed forward Tyson Jost, who the team claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild in November of last season. Jost signed a one-year contract worth $2 million, returning to the Sabres after recording career highs in goals (7) and assists (18). The 25-year-old stands 5-foot-11, 187 pounds and is a former first-round draft pick, selected with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 draft.
“I’ve definitely loved my time in Buffalo here. It’s been amazing,” Jost said. “I just had a great exit meeting with all of the coaches and general managers and stuff like that. I just stressed that I really wanted to be back here and be a part of this team.”
Buffalo also signed a few other players, including goaltenders Devin Cooley and Dustin Tokarski and center Justin Richards. All three players inked one-year, $775,000 deals.
Immediately following the draft, Adams announced that the team would be without Jack Quinn for the foreseeable future after the Buffalo forward underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury that was suffered during an offseason workout. Quinn, 21, recorded 37 points, including 14 goals, in 75 games played last season.