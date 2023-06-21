As part of the 2023 Kraft Hockeyville celebration, the Sabres will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in preseason action at Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 27. A time for the preseason matchup has yet to be determined.
“We are thrilled to participate in the Kraft Hockeyville preseason game as part of West Lorne, Ontario winning Kraft Hockeyville 2023,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for our organization to compete in a unique environment that is dedicated to strengthening communities and fostering inclusivity in our sport through the community’s passion for hockey.
“It is an embodiment of our organizational dedication to the future of the sport and the fans who care deeply about the game.”
About 40 minutes from St. Thomas, Ontario, West Lorne was the winning community of Kraft Hockeyville’s 2023 contest, with the community’s winnings amounting to $250,000 put toward completing a wide range of upgrades to the West Lorne Arena, including a new front entrance, new dressing rooms and an expanded warm room. Each Kraft Hockeyville contest winner also receives $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment donated by the NHL Player’s Association’s Goals and Dreams fund.
The Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators will play in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on October 1, also as part of the Kraft Hockeyville celebration.
Kraft Hockeyville is an annual contest sponsored by Kraft Heiz, the NHL and NHLPA, which allows communities to compete through demonstration of their commitment to the sport. Nominations are accepted from competing communities, with the application form requiring a short essay, photographs and video depicting the community’s hometown pride and love for the game. A judging panel then selects four finalists, with the winner determined by a public vote.
In 2018, Batavia’s ice arena, then named Falleti Ice Arena, entered the running for Kraft Hockeyville USA.