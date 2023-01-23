Geneseo boys rally to take down York at SUNY Geneseo

SUNY Geneseo Photo Geneseo was able to overcome a big early deficit to stop York on the hardwood at SUNY Geneseo on Saturday.

A big Livingston Conference matchup took place on Saturday at SUNY Geneseo when one-loss York traveled to take on two-loss Geneseo and the game didn’t disappoint.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter before the Blue Devils used a big second quarter to tie things up before they would go on to hang on for a 67-60 victory.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags