A big Livingston Conference matchup took place on Saturday at SUNY Geneseo when one-loss York traveled to take on two-loss Geneseo and the game didn’t disappoint.
The Golden Knights jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter before the Blue Devils used a big second quarter to tie things up before they would go on to hang on for a 67-60 victory.
A 23-17 third quarter would eventually prove to be the difference for Geneseo.
The Blue Devils got a trio of double-doubles on the day in the win. Ryan Whitney finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Ethan Bennett had 14 points (four big 3-pointers in the second half) and 12 boards and Eghosa Okpefe finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds as they moved to 12-2 on the season.
“Our guys played with great composure tonight,” Geneseo head coach Gregg Hepler said. “York came out and punched us in the mouth that led to a 22-11 lead after one. I could not be any more proud of our players and leadership and staying composed to tie it up by halftime. Our guys should be very proud of themselves for competing at such a high level to earn a win against a very good York team.”
Oren Ray also played well in the win as he finished with nine points and four assists, while Kellen O’Brien had seven points and Lyndon Bailey chipped in with five points.
Jake Pangrazio led the way for York with 21 points, Tyler Brady netted 16 and Maddox Timothy finished with eight.
York dropped to 11-2.
“Geneseo hit the big shots down the stretch in the second half, and kudos to them for delivering when needed,” York head coach Ed Orman Jr. said. “The great news is that it is just a regular season crossover loss and doesn’t change any of our goals for this season. We will use this game to refocus us and grow in hopes of achieving all of our goals.”
WHEATLAND-CHILI 71, CALEDONIA-MUMFORD 36
Wheatland-Chili: Leighton Williams (23 points); Jaden Schwenebraten (15 points), Terry Bayly-Henshaw (11 points).
Caledonia-Mumford: Donny Peet (seven points); Nate Doll (six points, eight rebounds).
GIRLS
GENESEO 46, YORK 42
Geneseo: Mary Claire Rollins (22 points); Morgan Wolcott (seven points); Tessa Salatel (seven points).
York: Rylee Cuozzo (17 points); Izzy Laney (14 points); Alaina Englert (six points).
PERRY 65, ALFRED-ALMOND 15
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (19 points, 12 steals, eight rebounds); Emma DaRocha (nine points); Sydney Hnat (eight points).
Alfred-Almond: Chloe Brackon (seven points).
WRESTLING
ATTICA/BATAVIA TAKES THIRD PLACE AT D1 SECTION 5 TEAM DUALS
Attica/Batavia fell to top seed and eventual winner Hilton 51-18 before it would come back, to stop Brockport 39-36 to secure the third-place finish.
Wyatt Bryman and Wyatt Kauffman won by pin and Casper Stewart received a forfeit for A/B’s only points against Hilton..
A/B then avenged a 42-27 setback to Brockport earlier in the season.
Attica/Batavia went down early 24-0 losing at 118, 126, 132, and 138 all by pin and it looked like A/B was destined to take it on the chin again as Brockport’s two-time state rep Dino Battisti was next at 145. However, Andrew Childs from A/B had different plans and hit a devastating headlock and pinned Battisti!.
Stewart then pinned John Alexander at 152 and Colin Bannister was up 11-4 on John Caudle of Brockport but got caught on his back and pinned.
Dan Bialek of A/B then pinned Dylan Fitzgerld at 172 in the first period before Thomas McCabe and Tymothey Murrell received forfeits at 189 and 215 to make the score 30-30. Wyatt Kauffman the proceeded to wrestle a perfectly controlled match at 285 to beat Dylan Lessar, winning 5-1. Preston Bannister finished off Brockport by pinning Jayden Miesch at 102 in the second period.
This put A/B up 39-30 with one match to go. A/B forfeited 110 to Matthew Durnell of Brockport but claimed third place.
RIFLERY
PERRY PICKS UP ANOTHER WIN
The Perry Rifle Team secured another Section V victory over Pavilion on Saturday morning.
The Yellowjackets earned their new team high score, besting the Golden Gophers 1,020-610. The top scorers for Perry were Parker McGarvey (258), Evan Gifford (257), Adrian Yang (256) and Liam Hyland (249).
CHEERLEADING
DANSVILLE PERFORMS WELL IN HAVERLING
The Dansville modified and varsity cheerleaders competed in the Schylar Hyer Competition in Haverling this weekend. Varsity took third place in a close division after last minute changes with the highest execution in their division for tumbling, stunts, and pyramid. They also tied for the highest jump execution and had a hit zero routine.
Also given out at the competition was an individual Schylar Hyer ‘Let You Shine’ award judged by the Haverling cheerleaders. This award was given out to one cheerleader on each team that exemplified the spirit that former cheerleader Schylar Hyer exhibited. The Dansville modified recipient was Kelci Johnston and the Dansville varsity recipient was Hannah Bennett.