ST. BONAVENTURE — This 2022-23 Bonnies men’s basketball failed to accomplish the level of success it hoped to reach entering the winter campaign, falling short of the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal, finishing the season at 14-18 after a loss to Davidson in the conference tourney.
While it wasn’t the experience St. Bonaventure and its fans had hoped to enjoy this winter, the journey remained an unforgettable one for Holley High School alumnus Broek Ostrom, who served as a scout team player for the Bonnies during his freshman year at the university. Through his work on the scout team, Ostrom experienced what it’s like to be a high-level collegiate basketball player, providing his teammates with quality looks at opposing teams offensive and defensive sets leading into the Bonnies’ 32 games.
“Just about every practice day was the same,” remarked Ostrom, who finished his career at Holley as a two-time GR All-Star, Ronald McDonald House All-Star, and the school’s record holder for most points and three-pointers in a single game (51, 9).
“We had class, then right after, we would have a three-hour long practice usually starting with 30 minutes of film then around two and a half hours on the court,” he continued. “Then we would come back and watch another hour of film.”
Ostrom recalled game days being a bit of an adjustment.
“Game days are different, especially for away games, we would have practice then fly out a day early,” he said. “But home games at 5 p.m., we would start doing our individual shooting and at 6:30 p.m. we’d start shooting as a team.”
Ostrom’s experience helped elevate what has been a lifetime on the hardwood to another degree, while opening his eyes to the game near its highest level.
“The shift from high school to college is a huge jump — especially Division I,” said Ostrom. “Everyone moves much faster, everyone can score, shoot 3’s — even our big men can. At first, it was very intimidating. But once I got used to the pace of play, it became much easier to guard everyone on the team.”
Ostrom hopes to return in his role for the Bonnies next season.
