Ostrom recalls Bonaventure experience

Holley High School alumnus Broek Ostrom served as a member of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s scout team this season, helping the team prepare in practices and serving as part of the Bonnies “bench mob.” St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE — This 2022-23 Bonnies men’s basketball failed to accomplish the level of success it hoped to reach entering the winter campaign, falling short of the Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinal, finishing the season at 14-18 after a loss to Davidson in the conference tourney.

While it wasn’t the experience St. Bonaventure and its fans had hoped to enjoy this winter, the journey remained an unforgettable one for Holley High School alumnus Broek Ostrom, who served as a scout team player for the Bonnies during his freshman year at the university. Through his work on the scout team, Ostrom experienced what it’s like to be a high-level collegiate basketball player, providing his teammates with quality looks at opposing teams offensive and defensive sets leading into the Bonnies’ 32 games.

