ORCHARD PARK — Since he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the focus around the National Football League has been on second-year Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Aside from intermittent statements from the team and the league and information provided by a family member, not much has been released about the health and condition of Hamlin until Thursday, four days before the Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots.
On Thursday morning, doctors stated the Hamlin had shown ‘significant improvement’ since suffering cardiac arrest on the field three days prior, while the Bills held a press conference in the afternoon to update the status of the 24-year-old University of Pittsburgh graduate.
“We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours,” Dr. Timothy Pritts said in the first statement by Hamlin’s doctors. “We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event on the field and he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken and it appears that his neurological conditional and function is intact.”
The doctors noted that Hamlin is still on a ventilator and is yet to be able to talk, but every sign has been significantly positive considering the possible lack of oxygen that could have resulted in a traumatic brain injury.
The doctors also were quick to credit the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical staffs.
According to a twitter post by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday afternoon, Hamlin is ‘now able to communicate through writing and asked the doctors who won the game Monday night.
The doctors answered ‘Yes, Damar, you won. You won the game of life.”
After thanking a plethora of people from the Bills and Bengals medical staffs, to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to the media, Bills head coach Sean McDermott took questions from the media about the updates on Hamlin’s situation.
“Very encouraging,” McDermott said. “We’ve been getting incremental updates and Brandon Beane and Nate Breske, Nate being our head trainer, stayed behind in Cincinnati at the hospital and they’ve been there the whole time. My hat goes off to them. They’ve been giving us updates or Damar’s doctors have been giving our doctors updates. The news has been very encouraging and I’m just extremely grateful.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked to describe what it was like to have McDermott leading the way and he had nothing but positive things to say about his head coach.
“The way he handled it was, he was the perfect man in that situation to handle that type of situation,” Allen said. “I can’t say enough about what he did, what he said to us in the locker room. Obviously a dire circumstance that nobody is expecting, that nobody is ready for, there is nothing you can train for. You can never put yourself in that situation until it happens. Coach handled it as best as anybody could.”
With the game now in the rearview mirror and having been officially cancelled on Thursday, McDermott has had some time to reflect on what transpired in those minutes following Hamlin’s injury and him being loaded into the ambulance and taken to the hospital.
“I said to Shawn Smith (NFL referee) that we were going to need some time and he was tremendous,” McDermott said. “I remember going to back to our sideline and had a conversation with Leslie Frazier and I can’t even remember what Leslie said, but he was a help as well. I went back to Shawn and said “I don’t feel good about this,’ or something to that effect, and he came back — he was going to go and talk with Zac (Taylor, Bengals head coach) — and then the league was involved. The league helped as well, saying it was OK to go back to the locker rooms, so we headed in that direction. I think I went in and addressed the team and I think, overall, it was going to very hard to put them back out there.”
Allen reiterated the fact that it’s still difficult to remember exactly what transpired in those moments.
“The scene replays over and over in your head,” Allen said. “It’s hard to answer that question and actually describe how I felt or how my teammates felt in that moment. It’s something that we’ll never forget but to know that Damar is doing OK, and I know there’s a lot of stuff that he has to process and continue to go through to get back to himself, when we heard that news this morning there was nothing that could have been told to us to bring our day down. We’re just extremely happy for his family and we just want to love up on him the next chance that we get.”
McDermott also mentioned that the Bills already have in-house staff that is dedicated to the mental health of the players, while the team also had additional counselors on hand on Tuesday and the days following.
“Mental health is real and I think as a coach and as leaders of organizations, and No. 1 Terry Pegula does a great job in leading in that regard for us, But the job description of a head coach isn’t just X’s and O’s, it’s much more than that,” McDermott said. “To me, the health and well-being of your players is what’s most important here, and that includes mental health.”
Now the Bills have to start to try and focus on what’s coming up, and that includes a game this weekend against a division rival.
“When Damar’s father spoke to us, really his message was that the team needs to get back to focusing on the goals that they have set for themselves, Damar would have wanted it that way, and I’m paraphrasing,” McDermott said. “That includes our game against New England this, so I think that has helped. And then again, today the news, as Josh eluded to, was a huge help to getting us focused on the game this weekend.”