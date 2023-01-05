ORCHARD PARK — Since he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and had to be resuscitated before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the focus around the National Football League has been on second-year Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Aside from intermittent statements from the team and the league and information provided by a family member, not much has been released about the health and condition of Hamlin until Thursday, four days before the Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags